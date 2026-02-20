What we know

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct elections for the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

According to documents obtained by Legit.ng, the elections will involve 1,680,315 registered voters across 2,822 polling units in the six Area Councils: Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

A total of 570 candidates are contesting 68 constituencies, including positions for chairmen and vice-chairmen, as well as 62 councilorship seats. These seats are distributed across 10 wards in five Area Councils and 12 wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

