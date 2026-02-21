The African Democratic Congress has defeated the All Progressives Congress at Polling Unit 076 in Wuse Zone 4

The ADC polled seven votes at the unit, while the APC secured two votes and one ballot was declared invalid amid generally low voter turnout

ADC AMAC chairmanship candidate Moses Paul alleged intimidation of party agents and blamed movement restrictions for poor participation

The African Democratic Congress has recorded an early breakthrough in the ongoing Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, defeating the All Progressives Congress at a polling unit in Abuja.

The victory marked the first polling unit win for the opposition coalition in the FCT council race.

According to Daily Trust, results from Polling Unit 076 at Sani Abacha Estate showed the ADC securing seven of the ten ballots cast. The APC polled two votes, while one ballot was declared invalid.

The unit is located in Wuse Zone 4, a central district of the capital. Voter turnout at the unit was notably low, reflecting a broader trend observed across parts of the territory.

The polling unit was also where Moses Paul, the ADC candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council, cast his vote.

Speaking earlier in the day, Paul expressed concern over the turnout and linked it to movement restrictions announced by the FCT authorities.

He described the situation as unusual for an area he said he had lived in for decades.

According to him, the restrictions created confusion among voters and discouraged participation. He said the atmosphere felt like “a state of emergency” and argued that the measures were unnecessary for a local election.

Paul alleges intimidation of voters

Paul also raised allegations of intimidation against ADC agents in parts of the council. He said reports reaching his campaign indicated that party agents in Takum Shara and areas of Kabusa Ward, including Dogongada and Shereti, were threatened.

He claimed some agents were warned they could be harmed or killed, adding that such actions were intended to suppress voters and tilt the process in favour of the ruling party.

Paul said vote buying was a criminal offence and alleged that the practice was ongoing in parts of the capital.

Despite the challenges, Paul said electoral officials at his polling unit conducted themselves professionally and followed due process. He expressed confidence that the overall outcome would reflect the will of voters.

He urged Nigerians to reject intimidation and insist on accountable leadership as the elections continued across the FCT.

