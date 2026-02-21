Breaking: Winner Emerges in Presidential Villa's Polling Units as Results from FCT Election Emerge
- APC has emerged as the leading party across available polling units within the Presidential Villa during the FCT Area Council election
- Results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal showed low voter turnout across the City Centre Ward in the Municipal Area Council
- Only three polling unit results from the Presidential Villa were visible on IREV at the time of checking, despite the presence of additional units in the area
A clear winner has emerged from polling units located within Nigeria’s seat of power as results from the ongoing Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory showed a dominant performance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa.
Results sighted from the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing Portal indicated that voting took place in parts of the Villa under the Municipal Area Council.
The figures were extracted from polling unit results already uploaded to the IREV portal as of the time of checking.
APC leads across key Villa units
At Polling Unit 121, located at No 4 Kofo Abayomi Street beside the Officers Mess, City Centre Ward, the APC secured 24 votes.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled five votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded zero.
A total of 29 valid votes were cast at the unit, which was supervised by presiding officer Oladunjoye Treasure.
Polling Unit 122, situated in front of No 42 Suleiman Barau Crescent, also within City Centre Ward, recorded a wider margin. The APC garnered 58 votes, while the ADC received 12 and the PDP polled nine votes.
The unit returned 88 valid votes, according to figures uploaded by presiding officer Okeneye M Oyindamola.
At Polling Unit 129, opposite No 16 Queen Amina Street within the Presidential Villa axis, the APC again led with nine votes.
The ADC recorded one vote, bringing the total valid votes at the unit to 10. Daniel Moses served as the presiding officer.
INEC data indicated that there are more than three polling units within the Presidential Villa. However, only results from the listed units were available on the IREV portal at the time of verification.
Despite the APC’s clear lead across the available results, voter participation remained notably low.
ADC defeats APC at Wuse polling unit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ADC recorded an early breakthrough in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory as it defeated the APC at a polling unit in Wuse, Abuja.
The victory marked the first polling unit win for the opposition coalition in the FCT council race.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng