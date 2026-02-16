National Assembly to reconvene on February 17, 2026, amid election date review discussions

INEC scheduled elections for February 20 and March 6, 2027, overlapping with the Ramadan fasting period

Cleric supports INEC's election dates, arguing that fasting promotes truthfulness and integrity in elections

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly (NASS) announced on Sunday, February 15, that it will reconvene its emergency plenary session on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, cutting short its recess.

The move comes amid indications that lawmakers may review the date set for the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced on Friday, February 13, that presidential and National Assembly elections would take place on February 20, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls are scheduled for March 6, 2027.

The Commission said the dates were selected in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

But the timetable has triggered criticism, largely because Ramadan is projected to begin around February 8 and end about March 10, 2027, meaning both election dates fall within the fasting period.

NASS revisits 2027 election schedule

As reported on Monday, February 16, by The Punch, the National Assembly may shift the presidential poll to February 13, 2027.

In a notice signed by Kamoru Ogunlana, the clerk to the National Assembly, senators and members of the House of Representatives were directed to resume sitting at 11 am and adjust their schedules accordingly, as “very crucial decisions” are expected to be taken during the session.

The notice read:

“I am directed to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the Senate and House of Representatives shall reconvene plenary session at 11:00 am on Tuesday, 17th February 2026, respectively."

Cleric backs INEC over 2027 election date

Meanwhile, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the Planter of Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, has backed the INEC over the date fixed for the 2027 elections.

Alo argued that conducting the elections during the Muslim fasting period would serve the country’s best interests, saying the season encourages truthfulness and reduces the likelihood of electoral malpractice.

Responding to criticism over the proposed timing, the cleric questioned the basis of the objections, noting that elections have previously been held during Christian fasting periods, including Easter, without attracting similar backlash.

Guardian quoted the cleric as saying:

“My advice is that in fasting we promote the truth and that won’t give room for us to manipulate things,” he said. “I am of the view that the election is okay during the fasting period because this will further assist us to prayerfully elect our next leaders.

“We should not make any issue out of the fixing of the date of the next year’s general elections. Elections have been fixed during the fasting, and no one raised an alarm on that. Why should we now make so much noise when it falls on the Muslim fasting period?”

INEC proposes budget for 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC proposed a total budget of N873.78 billion for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, stated that preparations for the 2027 general elections had already commenced in line with statutory requirements mandating that election funding be appropriated at least 360 days before the date fixed for the exercise.

