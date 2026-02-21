FCT, Abuja - The Obidient movement has raised concerns over a reported malfunction of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Results Viewing Portal (IREV), claiming that results uploaded from several polling units are not appearing on the server.

The alert comes as voting continues across the six Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area councils, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji, and Kwali, where residents are electing chairmen and councillors in what is seen as a key test of grassroots political engagement.

Obidient Movement calls for vigilance

In a statement issued on Saturday titled “Alert from the Obidient Movement Headquarters,” Dr Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, urged supporters and Nigerians to closely monitor the collation process.

“Information reaching us indicates that the IREV server is active but not displaying results that were reportedly uploaded successfully from various polling units,” the statement read.

“All Obidients and Nigerians are therefore encouraged to remain alert and vigilant. If necessary, we urge everyone to proceed peacefully to the Area 10 INEC office and Karu for the collation process and observe developments closely.

"Ensure that you have the accurate results from your respective polling units for proper verification. Let us remain calm, law-abiding, and committed to protecting the integrity of the electoral process through peaceful and lawful means," it added.

IREV designed to enhance transparency

The Results Viewing Portal (IREV), introduced by INEC, is intended to increase transparency by allowing the public to view polling unit results uploaded directly from the field in real time.

As of press time, INEC had not issued an official response to the concerns raised by the Obidient Movement regarding the alleged technical glitch.

This development has sparked heightened attention from observers and political stakeholders, who are closely watching for updates on the collation and announcement of results.

Source: Legit.ng