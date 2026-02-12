The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) proposes a N873.78 billion budget for the 2027 general elections

The 2027 election operations received the largest allocation of N375.75 billion

According to the budget presented by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, technology plays a crucial role, with N209.21 billion allocated

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed a total budget of N873.78 billion for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

It was gathered that the budget has substantial allocations to election operations, technology, and capital expenditure.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said preparations for the 2027 general elections had already commenced in line with statutory requirements mandating that election funding be appropriated at least 360 days before the date fixed for the exercise.

As reported by Daily Trust, Amupitan made this known during his presentation before the Senate and House of Representatives joint committee on Electoral Matters at the National Assembly on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

According to the budget proposal, election operations accounted for the largest share with N375.75 billion, covering activities directly related to the conduct of the polls.

INEC divided the budget into four major components for the summary of the proposal. The four main components amount to N832.17 billion.

Election administrative costs are projected at N92.31 billion, while election technology costs stand at N209.21 billion, reflecting the Commission’s continued reliance on technology-driven processes.

The Commission also proposed N154.90 billion for election capital costs.

Amupitan further stated that an additional N41.61 billion has been earmarked for miscellaneous expenses.

The additional cost brings the total of the 2027 general election budget proposal to N873.78 billion.

He stated that the 2027 election operations fall under codes 230101 to 230601.

INEC provides breakdown codes for each category

Administrative costs under 230703 to 230812

Technology costs under 230707 to 230811;

Capital costs under 230198 to 320201

Miscellaneous expenses are contained in code 230725.

2027 elections: Natasha tells INEC what to do

Recall that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan advocated for mandatory real-time transmission of election results using Starlink technology.

The Kogi politician questioned a Nigerian minister on the country's response to over 7,000 oil spills.

The National Assembly reviewed budget allocations for marine transport and environmental compliance in the upcoming fiscal cycle.

Read more stories on INEC:

INEC registers NDC, 1 other new party

Legit.ng also reported that INEC registered the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 election.

INEC boss Amupitan confirmed a rigorous assessment process for new political party registrations.

Nigeria will hold general elections in early 2027 to elect the president, lawmakers, governors, and state assembly members.

Source: Legit.ng