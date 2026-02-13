Breaking: Major Religious Concern Springs Up as INEC Unveils 2027 Election Timetable, Details Emerge
- Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad questioned Nigeria's 2027 election dates amid Ramadan 2027 concerns
- INEC has officially set key election dates despite delayed Electoral Act amendments
- Ahmad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the electoral agency to adopt an inclusive schedule to boost voter participation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano State - Bashir Ahmad, former personal assistant on new media to the late ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, has questioned the official dates of the 2027 elections.
Legit.ng had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday afternoon, February 13, 2026, released the official timetable for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, outlining key dates for voting, party primaries, campaigns, and voter registration.
INEC 2027 timetable ignites concern
The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the delayed passage of the amended Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.
INEC had on February 4 indicated that it had completed work on the election timetable and schedule of activities despite the delay.
According to the schedule, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2027. Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow two weeks later on Saturday, March 6, 2027.
Election dates clash with Ramadan
In a statement, Ahmad urged INEC to tweak the 2027 elections' timetable.
The statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), reads:
“Dear INEC,
“This is a respectful observation following the announcement of February 20th and March 6th, 2027, as the date for the next Presidential and National Assembly and Governorship and State Assembly elections respectively. The proposed dates fall within the holy month of Ramadan, a period during which many Muslims devote significant time to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.
“If the intention is to encourage full and inclusive participation in the electoral process, scheduling such a critical national exercise during Ramadan may present challenges for a large segment of the population. Many Muslims tend to reduce engagement in demanding worldly activities during this period in order to focus on religious obligations.
“Given the significant Muslim population in this country, it may be worthwhile to reconsider the timing to ensure broader participation and convenience for all citizens.”
The Kano-born All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added:
“I do hope this observation will be taken in the spirit of inclusiveness and national cohesion. Thank you.”
