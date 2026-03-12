Big Brother Naija alumna Uriel Oputa has issued a powerful warning about BBL procedures, following the death of Elena Jessica, a young Nigerian influencer

The former reality TV star explained that the cosmetic procedures provide zero internal health benefits and carry serious risks

Nigerians reacted to Uriel's comment, with many commending her intelligence, while others admitted that people pursue BBL despite knowing the dangers and consequences

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has reacted to the recent botched cosmetic surgery that claimed the life of Lagos socialite Elena Jessica, issuing a firm warning about the dangers of BBL procedures and why they should never be mistaken for health-boosting treatments.

The reality star spoke shortly after Elena reportedly died in Lagos following complications from what her family said was her second BBL at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital.

Taking to her Instagram story, Uriel Oputa explained that many young women often assume the procedure offers some form of physical upgrade beyond appearance, but she emphasised that it does not improve internal health in any way.

“A Brazilian Btt Lift doesn't make you healthier. It’s a cosmetic procedure that reshapes the body by removing fat from one area and transferring it to the butt0cks. While it can change appearance, it does not improve the internal systems that determine real health.”

She went on to caution that the increasing desire for quick physical transformation continues to expose people to life-threatening risks.

“We’re living in a time where shortcuts are becoming normal, but shortcuts with our bodies can come with serious risks. If anyone chooses that route, please do your due diligence and make informed decisions.”

Oputa also sympathised with Elena Jessica’s family following the tragic outcome.

“My heart goes out to the family affected by the recent loss. Situations like this are a painful reminder that our health and safety must always come first.”

Check out Uriel Oputa's post below:

Netizens react to Uriel Oputa's BBL warning

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@domingo_loso said:

"A wiseman learns from his mistake but a wiser man learns from another person's mistake."

@sandraiheuwa commented:

"Now this is how you know someone that has a high IQ…..the difference is clear."

@ruthroberts7683 wrote:

"It's so disappointing that some ladies are here bashing Uriel for dropping such a beautiful comment on the recent bbl pandemic."

@kvng_urban reacted:

"Should we be advising grown adults about their health in this 2026? Whoever wan do BBL go ahead, but don't ask for our sympathy if anything goes wrong."

@ririgee_official said:

"The worst thing is people who actually did will never come out to advise people not to do.. they want everyone to face their consequences for their actions…. If they can risk their lives so you too can."

@chisom____e commented:

"They actually know it's not healthy but they do it anyways."

