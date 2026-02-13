Nigeria’s next presidential election will take place on 20 February 2027, following an official announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The decision was made public on Friday in Abuja by the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, during a press briefing outlining the commission’s electoral timetable.

Date for Next Presidential Election Announced as INEC Releases New update

Source: Twitter

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng