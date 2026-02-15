Minister Nyesom Wike backs candidates aligned with President Tinubu for upcoming FCT elections

FCT area councils' elections scheduled for February 21, 2026, with 1.68 million eligible voters

Labour Party barred from participating due to nomination irregularities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said only candidates who support President Bola Tinubu’s vision will get his backing in the FCT area councils’ election.

Legit.ng reports that councillrship and chairmanship elections will hold across the six area councils in the FCT on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Wike said he will support only candidates who are aligned with Tinubu, irrespective of political party.

The minister said he owed no one an apology for supporting Tinubu

As reported by The Punch, Wike made this known on Saturday night, February 14, 2026, during Senator Sandy Onor’s 60th birthday in Abuja.

The event was a celebration of six decades of scholarship, leadership, service, and meaningful impact.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on February 21, and I have a duty to support any candidate who supports President Tinubu to win.

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate who is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology for my stand.”

According to Channels Television, the Independent National Electoral Commission, about 1.68 million registered voters have been cleared to participate in the council election.

The commission said the FCT residents will choose chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and 62 councillors covering 68 constituencies across the six area councils.

The IReV portal has been deployed for real-time viewing of results to enhance transparency.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other major political parties have fielded candidates for the poll.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court recently barred the Labour Party from fielding candidates in the election over nomination irregularities.

Fubara discloses why he bows to Wike.

Recall that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara emphasised peace as a survival strategy amid political tensions in Rivers state.

He dedicates his award to predecessor Nyesom Wike, acknowledging their complex relationship and the need for reconciliation.

Nigerians reacted to the political crisis resolution, showcasing diverse perspectives on Wike and Fubara's collaboration.

Read more stories on the FCT area council election:

Wike mentions expectations after meeting with Tinubu, Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Wike confirmed that there was a closed-door meeting between him, President Bola Tinubu, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to address the political crisis in Rivers.

Recall that President Tinubu's intervention halted the plans by the state's lawmakers loyal to Wike to remove Governor Fubara amid ongoing discord.

Public reactions highlighted scepticism towards Wike's actions and lingering concerns over Rivers State's political turmoil.

Source: Legit.ng