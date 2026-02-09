Security expert Kabir Adamu has linked the Kwara killings to a complex ecosystem of armed groups

Recent jihadist attacks in Kwara highlight escalating violence along the Niger-Kwara axis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government denies systematic persecution of Christians amid rising insecurity

FCT, Abuja - Kabir Adamu, a renowned security expert, has said an ecosystem made up of multiple armed groups is responsible for the Kwara killings.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday, February 9, monitored by Legit.ng, Adamu warned against viewing Nigeria’s security challenges in a “disaggregated” manner.

Kwara killings: Expert speaks on perpetrators

"It is not a case of either or. It is an ecospace that consists of several groups. The bandits are there, the terrorist groups are there. So, as an example, we know that a group affiliated with Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which is the Sahel-based Al-Qaeda affiliated group, which has claimed an attack in Kwara State.

"We also know that the Mahmudawa group, which was formed by a certain person called Mahmuda, who had training in Libya. The good thing is that he has been arrested.

"There are indications that Jama'tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) has an active cell in parts of Niger and Kwara states."

Recently, jihadist fighters killed 170 people in Woro, Kwara, in a shocking attack.

The assault on Woro village was the deadliest in recent times in the state bordering Niger. With this hotspot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other armed groups have stepped up village attacks and mass kidnappings.

The violence highlights fears that jihadist factions from the north are pushing south along the Niger-Kwara axis toward the Kainji forest, which security analysts warn could become their next stronghold.

Nigeria under scrutiny after US strikes

Nigeria has come under scrutiny after US President Donald Trump accused it in 2025 of failing to protect Christians amid Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings. U.S. forces struck what they described as terrorist targets on December 25, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu's government says it is working with America to improve security and denies any systematic persecution of Christians.

Tinubu said the new military unit would stem further attacks and protect remote communities. He condemned the attack as "cowardly and barbaric," saying the gunmen targeted villagers who had rejected attempts to impose extremist rule.

