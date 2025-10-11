President Tinubu reportedly directed former Minister Uche Nnaji to resign over certificate forgery allegations

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, confirmed that Nnaji never completed his degree, contradicting his ministerial claims

Sources say the resignation was meant to prevent embarrassment and distraction to the Tinubu administration

FCT, Abuja - Fresh details have emerged on how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly directed the immediate resignation of the former Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, following allegations of certificate forgery.

Recent investigations revealed that Nnaji was accused of falsifying his Bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates, which he claimed to have obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1985, a claim the university has denied.

According to presidential aides, Nnaji was summoned to the Presidential Villa, where President Tinubu personally asked him to step down.

“The President invited him over to the Villa and asked him to resign. He didn’t have to threaten him with dismissal,” a senior aide confirmed.

Scandal triggered by media investigation

The former minister’s troubles began after Premium Times published an exposé alleging that he forged the certificates he presented during his 2023 ministerial screening, Punch reported.

The report stated that Nnaji never completed his university education.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, UNN’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon Ortuanya, confirmed in a letter dated 2 October 2025 that the university never issued a degree certificate to Nnaji.

The development prompted the former minister to approach the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the university from releasing or “tampering with” his academic records.

Court filings, however, revealed that Nnaji himself admitted to not having collected his certificate, contradicting earlier claims that he had presented one to the Senate. Justice Hausa Yilwa dismissed Nnaji’s application on 22 September 2025.

Minister resigns amid growing pressure

Shortly after the court’s ruling and growing public outrage, Nnaji tendered his resignation. In his statement, he said the move was to “protect his integrity and avoid distractions” to the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Vanguard reported.

“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” Nnaji said.

He described the accusations as politically motivated and maintained that his resignation was not an admission of guilt.

“I cannot, in good conscience, allow distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of the Tinubu administration,” he added.

Presidency confirms Tinubu’s directive

Multiple sources in the Presidency confirmed that Tinubu took the decision after consultation with close aides.

One official said,

“He had become a distraction to the government, and the longer the matter dragged, the more damaging it would have been. The President felt the best option was to give him a soft landing, so he told him to resign.”

Another presidential source accused the University of Nigeria of contributing to the controversy by initially confirming Nnaji’s graduation before later recanting.

“It took so long because the university first wrote that he graduated. They changed their position later, which created confusion,” the source said.

DSS, Senate absolved of blame

Amid criticism that the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to detect the alleged forgery during its screening process, the Presidency defended the security agency, saying it could have been misled by UNN’s earlier letter.

“The DSS has always done thorough work. Maybe this case slipped, or perhaps they got the initial letter from the university confirming he graduated,” a senior aide noted.

