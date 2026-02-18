Rotimi Amaechi has accused NSA Nuhu Ribadu of targeting opposition politicians for personal political gains

Amaechi claimed Mallam Ribadu is planning for 2031 while securing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 campaign

Concerns have been raised over Ribadu's tactics and the legitimacy of political strategies against the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State, has alleged that Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), is among those seeking to politically undermine opposition figures due to his own ambitions.

Amaechi insinuated that Ribadu may be positioning himself for a presidential bid after President Bola Tinubu completes his two terms in office.

Rotimi Amaechi speaks during an interview, alleging that a Bola Tinubu appointee is positioning for a potential 2031 presidential bid.

Amaechi flags alleged 2031 bid

The ex-minister of transportation disclosed this during an interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, on Tuesday, February 17, as monitored by Legit.ng.

He said:

"Ribadu is busy arresting everybody. He is planning double elections. He is planning for himself in 2031 and also planning for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

"All he is doing is setting up parties to fight the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He has his own fake ADC. Just go to court, he has so many ADC cases in court with small boys he has bought cars for. The man needs to rest. If he thinks that there won't be proper elections in 2027, he is wasting his time. He should prepare for his security job."

You can listen to a snapshot of the interview below via X:

Amaechi outlines 2027 election plans

Meanwhile, during the interview, Amaechi reaffirmed his determination to contest the presidency in the 2027 elections.

The sexagenarian maintained that open competition within the ADC would strengthen internal democracy.

He said:

“If I lose the primaries, I will be in the ADC. It is not about me; it is about installing a responsible government. But would I get the ticket? I think the answer is yes. I am the youngest of the three of us; I am 60. I don’t know how old Obi is, but I guess he should between 64 and 66. I am able to jump around. I am able to fly to wherever I need to fly to now.”

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi discusses his 2027 election plans and outlines his contingency if he fails to secure the ADC presidential ticket.

Amaechi added:

“I am the most experienced of all the candidates in the ADC: I was speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term governor, chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, minister of transportation. And I led a campaign for the first time in the history of Nigeria that took out the sitting president. Nobody wants to credit me with that.”

Amaechi on ADC's potential struggle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Amaechi warned that the ADC may find it difficult to convince many voters in southern Nigeria if it fields a northern presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi explained that the party must be strategic in picking its flagbearer, noting that zoning sentiments and the current power rotation arrangement could significantly shape voter behaviour, especially in the South.

