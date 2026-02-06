Some purported civil society members have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The protesters described the cabinet tweak as long overdue, saying Tunji-Ojo was due for immediate removal

Several ministers and top officials have faced allegations or findings of forged academic or service certificates, igniting scandals that led to public outcry, investigations, and resignations

FCT, Abuja - Some activists have called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Nigeria's minister of interior.

As reported by Trust TV on Friday, February 6, the protesters asked Tunji-Ojo to emulate Kemi Adeosun (former finance minister) and Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (ex-minister of innovation, science, and technology) by throwing in the towel.

Calls resurface for Tunji-Ojo's sack

During its fresh protest, the self-acclaimed civil society members claimed that the incumbent interior minister’s certificate is fake and that he is not qualified to hold public office.

They alleged that Tunji-Ojo’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, presented when he was nominated and confirmed as a minister by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, contains irregularities or may be forged.

The demonstrators described the Tinubu government’s purported silence as proof of its ample tolerance for corruption of all kinds.

Furthermore, the protesters described Tunji-Ojo's continued stay as a great disservice to the country, 'which has many qualified citizens of competence and integrity, to have at the head of a ministry meant to drive innovation.'

NYSC confirms authenticity of Tunji-Ojo's certificate

Meanwhile, the NYSC, in 2023, confirmed the authenticity of its certificate presented before the Nigerian Senate for screening by Tunji-Ojo.

An investigation by a major media organisation had picked holes in the NYSC certificate presented by Tunji-Ojo, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Tunji-Ojo claimed to have undergone the NYSC between November 2019 and November 2020. But a scrutiny of his NYSC certificate showed that it was issued in February and signed by Yushau Ahmed, a Brigadier General, who only became NYSC Director-General (DG) in January. This raised questions about the authenticity of the nominee’s certificate because NYSC issues certificates immediately after completion of the programme and does not reprint lost or damaged certificates.

Responding to a media inquiry, the NYSC said Tunji-Ojo’s certificate is genuine, noting that the nominee was first mobilised in 2006 but “absconded from the service."

NYSC stated that Tunji-Ojo only later resurfaced in 2018 and was remobilised in 2019 and deployed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Garki, Abuja, as his place of primary assignment.

The organisation, however, said Tunji-Ojo’s certificate was omitted when others were printed in 2020.

The NYSC said, according to Premium Times:

“During the passing out, his Certificate of National Service was not available because it was omitted in the Certificate Printing Application.

“He (Mr Tunji-Ojo) applied for his Certificate of National Service through the State Coordinator FCT on 18th October 2022, and the State Coordinator forwarded the same to the Headquarters and his Certificate of National Service No. A004523631 was produced on 28th February 2023 for collection.”

WAEC authenticates Tunji-Ojo's WASSCE certificate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of Tunji-Ojo was authenticated amid renewed petitions.

WAEC's document, titled Attestation of Results, revealed that Tunji-Ojo attended the Staff Secondary School at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in Ondo State.

The WAEC attestation certificate bears Tunji-Ojo’s full name, date of birth, embossed photograph, original certificate number and official authentication markings.

