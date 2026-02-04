Veteran actor Saheed Balogun, singer 9ice, and social media personality Lege Miami were seen leading a group of APC enthusiasts in a vocal endorsement of President Tinubu

The celebrities specifically praised controversial reforms like the fuel subsidy removal and naira floatation, credited with boosting GDP growth to 4.49%

This endorsement follows recent high-profile moves, including appointments for Obi Cubana and Bolanle Ninalowo within support groups dedicated to the President's re-election

A fresh video making the rounds online has pushed some of Nigeria’s entertainment figures into the heart of a growing political conversation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The clip, which began circulating widely on Tuesday, February 3, showed a group of celebrities and political supporters openly expressing satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and endorsing him for a second term.

Among those seen in the footage are veteran Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun, singer 9ice, social media personality Lege Miami, and several All Progressives Congress (APC) enthusiasts.

Saheed Balogun, 9ice, and Lege Miami lead a group of APC enthusiasts in a vocal endorsement of President Tinubu. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Seyi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the celebrities spoke in unison, declaring their approval of Tinubu’s economic reforms and leadership style.

They specifically referenced key policy decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, reforms which the government says contributed to GDP growth reaching 4.49%, despite persistent inflation and rising cost-of-living concerns.

“We’re comfortable with what President Tinubu is doing. We’re giving our mandate and re-election approval, and we want him to come again in 2027 to continue this good work and take us to that promised land,” they said.

This development is not happening in isolation.

It comes shortly after businessman Obi Cubana and actor Bolanle Ninolowo were appointed to support groups linked to Tinubu’s re-election drive, signalling a steady build-up of celebrity involvement ahead of 2027.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail video of Saheed, 9ice's declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ugly_yorubadude stated:

"Lol... 12 months after election, they will start granting interviews. Same story everytime."

@charles_maney wrote:

"Celebrities who failed to plan their finances properly now have to ride Okada-for-hire to every political convoy just to eat. Very sad trajectory for legends like 9ice and Saheed. May Nigeria not reduce more of our icons to this level."

@felixwise shared:

"Before, I used to get angry whenever I saw videos like this. But now I understand that most people in Nigeria are simply fighting to survive. If you don’t join the bandwagon, you may struggle and die broke and the same people you accuse of living in survival mode will contribute to your burial, and life will go on."

President Bola Tinubu is seeking re-election in 2027. Photo: Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Yul Edochie congratulates Bolanle Ninalowo on new appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Yul Edochie has congratulated his colleague, Bolanle Ninalowo, following his new appointment linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actor shared the news with his fans, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the new role.

Reacting to the announcement, Yul Edochie took to Ninalowo’s comment section to show his support. Keeping it simple and warm, Yul welcomed him into the new position.

Source: Legit.ng