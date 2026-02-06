An NYSC member shared four key lessons she learned after leaving the 21-day orientation camp, stressing what should be done

She advised corps members to carefully assess any PPA by asking about workload and payment, to avoid being treated as free labour

She also emphasised that rejection from a PPA was better than silently suffering in an unfair placement

A Nigerian lady currently serving under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has shared four important lessons she wishes she had known after completing the 21-day orientation camp.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @boujeeuju, posted a series of carousel images highlighting the mistakes she believes many corps members like herself make immediately after leaving the camp.

According to her, the first mistake was rushing to report to a place of primary assignment (PPA) without taking time to rest or properly assess the posting.

NYSC lady shares tips after orientation camp

She explained that there was no need to hurry. She advised corps members to speak with those already serving at the PPA to understand details such as monthly pay, workload, and accommodation.

She also warned corps members to be cautious before accepting a PPA. She stressed that some organisations treat corps members as free labour rather than workers.

According to her, asking questions about job expectations, stress level, and payment early on can prevent future frustration.

Another point she highlighted was learning to accept rejection. She said being rejected by a PPA is often better than staying in a workplace that leads to silent suffering.

NYSC lady shares about orientation camp tips

She further cautioned that some PPAs do not pay allowances or provide accommodation but still expect corps members to work five days a week and attend community development service (CDS) meetings, a situation she described as unfair.

Her caption read:

"Things I wish I did after my 21 days in NYSC camp.

1. Rest. I wish I rested first. The rush to go and report to ppa is unnecessary. The smartest move is patience. ask questions from corpers currently serving at that PPA to gather information like monthly pay and accommodation.

2. Before accepting any PPA, make sure they don't see corpers as free labour and not workers. ask questions on how stressful the work is, do they pay and how much is being paid because nobody is gonna warn you early about this.

3. I wish I knew it is ok to be rejected. Even 5 times better to be rejected than to suffer quietly.

4. Getting accepted fast isn't good, getting accepted right is. some PPAs will not pay you or give you accommodation. They will still expect 5 days a week plus cds days. That's not service, that's punishment."

