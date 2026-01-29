A Nigerian man completed NYSC after two years; following delays, he later revealed in his trending social media post

He was first mobilised three years ago but paused service the following year and restarted in January 2025

His story sparked reactions online, with many praising his determination and joking about his extended service

A Nigerian man has raised a series of questions after finally celebrating his passing out of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after two years.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ex-corps member, @maaxthewavel, reflected on his journey through the compulsory one-year service scheme.

He posted a photo of himself dressed in NYSC khaki alongside holding his certificate of national service.

Graduate spends over 2 years in NYSC

He captioned the post with:

"2 years, 2 months, 26 days."

Along the line, the 24-year-old explained the reason why his service took longer than usual. He noted that his service year was affected due to his decision to attend the Nigerian Law School.

He disclosed that he was first mobilised for service on November 1, 2023, and completed the orientation camp on November 21, 2023.

He then explained that he later left the programme in February 2024 to resume at the law school. After completing his legal studies, he decided to return in November 2024, and unfortunately, he had to restart his NYSC service all over again.

@maaxthewavel added that he eventually remobilised and restarted the scheme in January 2025 last year, leading to his eventual passing out after a year (exactly 11 months with a few days).

He said:

"I first started November 1st 2023. Did camp till November 21st 2023. Dropped out (absconded) February 2024 for law school. Came back from law school November 10th 2024. Tried to restart my NYSC (as I had to start afresh) that same November. They restarted me January 2025."

Reactions to man's 2 years NYSC service

His story sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians praising his determination. Some of the comments are below.

@iamkinggeo said:

"This guy you were in my platoon at Kubwa 2023."

@hotgirlUruka stated:

"Finally. Congratulations."

@dawnwiththebum commented:

"You too love Nigeria mehn."

@_godwinjr_ wrote:

"The law na only you don do two years NYSC."

@JuliusAyur stated:

"Me and this guy were in the same platoon that year."

@Nemi_Tekenah commented:

"Guinness book of record should give you an award for the longest serving Corp member 😅- jokes! Congrats."

See his X post below:

