President Bola Tinubu's Minister Jumoke Oduwole celebrates her daughter Anu's graduation from a Nigerian public university, FUNAAB

Oduwole's presence at the convocation sparks positive reactions from Nigerians about local education, just days after another minister's son graduated from abroad

Social media praise about the development highlights the importance of attending Nigerian universities for political office holders' families

President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, has celebrated as her daughter, Anu, graduated from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), a development that has got Nigerians talking.

In a social media post, the minister said she is happy to have graced the 33rd Convocation ceremony of the public Nigerian university, considering that she is a career academic and a daughter of university administrators. She then thanked the university management for inviting her to speak at the convocation.

Anu, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu's Minister, Jumoke Oduwole, graduates from FUNAAB Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @joduwole

Her statement reads in part:

"As a career academic and daughter of university administrators, I felt right at home, especially as I watched my daughter, Anu, join the graduating class. My charge to the Class of 2026: Stay humble, stay curious, and make your life count."

This came barely a month after Nyesom Wike's son, another minister under Tinubu's cabinet, earned a Master of Laws (LLM) degree at Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom (UK). The minister had celebrated his son on social media, adding that he was proud of the progress he had made.

Nigerians react as Oduwole's daughter graduates from FUNAAB

Meanwhile, the development has started generating reactions from Nigerians, considering the fact that the children of many political office holders always attend universities outside the country. Below are some of their comments:

Bushari Shamsudeen Adewale congratulated and praised the girl, Anu:

"Congratulations to Anu and the entire Class of 2026. May their knowledge open doors, their humility keep them grounded, and their impact speak loudly across Nigeria and beyond. FUNAAB keeps raising giants."

Adewale said other political office holders should learn from and emulate Oduwole:

"Her daughter attended a Nigerian school. Please share this with others disgracing the country they represent. This is good to see."

Jumoke Odunwole, President Bola Tinubu's minister, got Nigerians talking after her daughter graduated from FUNAAB Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @joduwole

Oyewole Muhideen expressed surprise about the development and thanked the minister for setting an example:

"Wow! Just wow! A minister's daughter graduated from a public university in Nigeria in 2026. Congratulations to Anu and the graduating Class of 2026. Thanks, ma'am, for setting an example for the ruling class. Nigeria will be better."

Kolajo thanked the minister for attending the convocation:

"Thank you for your inspiring message today. I'm sure the graduates will make their lives count. Congratulations to you, too, Ma'am. FUNAAB is truly the glory of our Days! @AyoolaAfeni @rola_bay_low come and see yourselves in action."

La Vida appreciated the presence of the minister at FUNAAB:

"Thanks for gracing us with your presence, honourable minister and congratulations to Anu."

See Oduwole's post on X here:

