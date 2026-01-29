Jubilation as PDP Govt Raises Certain NYSC Members’ Monthly Allowance to N150,000
- Zamfara State increased NYSC medical doctors' monthly allowance to N150,000
- Governor Dauda Lawal emphasised that welfare and security for NYSC members in the state are paramount to him
- Corps members posted to schools will receive a N20,000 monthly allowance
Gusau, Zamfara State - The Zamfara state government has increased the monthly allowance of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) medical doctors to N150,000.
This was revealed by Governor Dauda Lawal during the recent swearing-in of the 2026 Batch A Stream One corps members in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, The Nation reported.
The Sun also noted the development.
Lawal, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said other health professionals would receive N50,000 monthly, while all corps members posted to schools, ministries, departments, and agencies would also get N20,000 as a state allowance.
Represented by the commissioner for youths and sports development, Tasi’u Shinkafi, Governor Lawal assured the corps members of adequate security and a conducive working environment.
He further explained that the state government, in collaboration with the NYSC management and security agencies, had put measures in place to ensure the safety of all corps members posted to the state.
The governor also urged young Nigerians to actively participate in orientation camp activities to better understand the NYSC scheme.
NYSC takes action to empower corps members
Meanwhile, the NYSC has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to strengthen the empowerment of corps members across the country.
The scheme described SMEDAN as a critical stakeholder in its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which has trained and supported thousands of corps members to establish sustainable businesses nationwide.
Speaking in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Director-General (DG) of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, the NYSC DG, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, expressed confidence that the partnership had yielded tangible economic benefits.
NYSC members shun camps over kidnapping
Growing insecurity across several parts of the country is forcing some prospective NYSC members to shun orientation camps.
Young graduates posted to volatile regions say they are increasingly afraid of kidnapping, bandit attacks, and highway ambushes while travelling to their designated states of service.
Some of them spoke to Legit.ng, stressing that the mandatory one-year service scheme has become risky and outdated in its current form.
NYSC: FG proposes comprehensive overhaul
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government announced plans to overhaul the NYSC, introducing a N2 billion Innovation Fund as part of a wider reform package.
Officials said the initiative was designed to make the 52-year-old scheme more relevant to Nigeria’s youth and the demands of a modern economy.
Speaking at a stakeholder forum, special adviser to the president on policy and coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the NYSC Act, last reviewed in 1993, was no longer fit for purpose.
