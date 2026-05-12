Timi Frank has urged African leaders to reject renewed ties with France and strengthen cooperation with the US

The former APC chieftain criticised France’s historical influence in Africa, likening it to modern slavery

Fank also called for enhanced US-Africa relations in security, trade, and democratic governance

Abuja, FCT - Political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Tuesday, May 12, urged African leaders to reject renewed engagement with France and instead deepen strategic cooperation with the United States.

Frank made the call in a statement reacting to the ongoing Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit, in which French President Emmanuel Macron and several African leaders, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, are participating in Nairobi.

Timi Frank criticises France’s role in Africa, calling for a shift in strategic alliances. Photo credit: @WilliamsRuto

Source: Twitter

He said decades of French involvement in Africa had not translated into meaningful development, despite the continent’s vast natural resources.

“France has nothing more to offer Africa. African leaders must not fall into any new arrangement that will drag the continent back into economic and political bondage,” Frank said.

Timi Frank criticises France’s role in Francophone Africa

Frank argued that recent political developments in countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger reflected what he described as growing public awareness of alleged exploitation under French influence.

He said military takeovers in parts of the Sahel had exposed long-standing grievances against France’s role in the region.

“Since the military takeover in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, Africans have seen clearly that France was only using the people and their resources without giving anything meaningful in return,” he said.

Frank also described France’s historical influence in parts of Africa as “modern slavery,” alleging that Paris had often supported political leaders aligned with its interests.

He cited countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin Republic and Cameroon as examples of states he claimed were still heavily influenced by France.

France has repeatedly denied accusations of neo-colonialism, maintaining that its partnerships in Africa are based on mutual interests and development cooperation.

Timi Frank calls for stronger US engagement

Frank said African countries should instead strengthen bilateral relations with the United States, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, election integrity, trade and investment.

“We believe Africa will get a better deal with the United States than with France,” he said. “The areas we should focus on are insecurity, election integrity and stronger bilateral economic ties.”

He also called for deeper collaboration with Washington in tackling terrorism and strengthening democratic institutions across the continent.

Frank, who also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said Africa should renegotiate its engagement with global powers in ways that prioritise citizens’ welfare.

“Wherever we feel the United States has not done well in the past, it is our responsibility to identify those areas and renegotiate better terms that will benefit Africa,” he said.

He expressed optimism that future United States leadership would pursue more mutually beneficial relations with Africa based on shared democratic values and economic cooperation.

Timi Frank urges African leaders to deepen ties with the United States while rejecting new agreements with France. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

France-Africa summit: Macron calls for attentiveness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at the Franco-African summit in Kenya, President Macron stepped up to the podium while another speaker was addressing the audience.

He intervened to ask participants to reduce the noise and show attentiveness, ensuring the event could continue smoothly.

“Excuse me, everybody! Hey, hey, hey! I'm sorry, guys. But it's impossible to speak about culture, to have people like that, super-inspired, coming here, making a speech with such noise. So, this is a total lack of respect," he said.

Source: Legit.ng