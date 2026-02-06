The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has opened an investigation into the certificate forgery scandal involving Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the anti-graft agency had written to George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and demanded the documents that the former minister submitted for his ministerial appointment.

Premium Times reported that the ICPC also reached out to the Nigerian Senate and requested the same document. The sources explained that the former minister could be prosecuted if there is evidence that he forged his credentials.

However, it was yet to be confirmed if the ICPC had reached out to the National Youth Service Corps over Nnaji's forged certificate scandal, but there are indications that the two agencies have been in discussions.

The sources further explained that the registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Celine Nnebedum, has appeared before the ICPC investigator to present the position of the university on the scandal surrounding the former minister's certificate.

Earlier, in a response to a letter from the Freedom of Information to the People's Gazetteer Newspaper in 2024, Nnebedum said that the former minister was admitted into the institution in 1981 and graduated in 1985.

However, the registrar made a U-turn and recanted while responding to the same question from the Public Complaints Commission (PCC). In May 2025, she informed the PCC that the varsity had searched for Nnaji's graduation records for the 1985 session, and the name of the former minister was not on them.

Premium Times further reported that on October 6, 2025, another letter was signed by the Senior Deputy Registrar (Records) of UNN, F.C. Achiuwa, on behalf of Nnebedum, where the registrar also confirmed that Nnaji did not complete his studies at the university and did not get a certificate.

Recall that Uche Nnaji resigned as the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation in October 2025 after facing forgery accusations. Investigations revealed that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, disowned the degree certificate he presented, stating he never completed his studies. The National Youth Service Corps also denied the authenticity of his NYSC certificate.

Nnaji insisted his resignation was not an admission of guilt but a choice to respect due process. He stated, “My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court.”

