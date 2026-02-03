Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda has explained the significance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s infinity signature as freedom from poverty and military rule

The APC chairman discussed loyalists adopting Tinubu’s cap as a symbol of liberation and association

An interview monitored by Legit.ng highlighted the political narrative surrounding Tinubu's leadership post-1999 military rule in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has explained that President Bola Tinubu’s infinity signature is a sign of freedom from poverty and freedom from junta entanglement after the military handed over power in 1999.

According to Prof. Yilwatda, Tinubu’s staunch loyalists started wearing the cap as a sign of freedom.

APC chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda endorses party members wearing President Bola Tinubu's "infinity" cap. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC chair blesses wearing Tinubu's cap

The APC leader spoke on Tuesday night, February 3, during an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

He said, as seen on X:

“It's people who believe in the infinity signature, in the infinity sign, sign of freedom, which Mr. President, after the military handing over power in 1999, felt that that yoke, military yoke, over Nigeria has been broken. Freedom of association, freedom from poverty, freedom from all military entanglement of 1999. Nigeria has been broken off it. And that's why he brought it. And most people who believe in it bought into it, and they started wearing it as a sign of freedom.”

Oluwo speaks on Tinubu’s cap

In the same vein, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, said that the meaning of the sign on Tinubu's signature cap is "the sign of a loosed chain."

Oba Akanbi said he is "well-pleased" with President Tinubu and extremely proud of the incumbent Nigerian leader.

Although a former governor of Lagos state, President Tinubu's heritage has been traced to Iragbiji in Osun State.

Akanbi, an Osun-based monarch, expressed his optimism that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, "will be great again".

Many APC members and supporters of President Bola Tinubu imitate the Nigerian leader and wear his signature cap. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Oba Akanbi wrote on his verified Instagram page:

"My own beloved in whom I'm well pleased. I'm super proud of you. He's been carrying his cross forever with the sign of loosed chain on his head.

"Freedom for us. Nigeria will be great again."

