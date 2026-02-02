General Christopher Musa addresses coup allegations against President Bola Tinubu

General Christopher Musa (Rtd), the Minister of Defence, has got Nigerians talking after addressing the alleged coup plot to oust President Bola Tinubu and truncate Nigeria's democracy.

Musa, while speaking in an interview, explained that the coup plotters are aware of the implications of their action and that they have made up their minds. He added that the military and the government would take care of their families.

Minister promises fair hearing to coup plotters

According to the minister, the coup plotters would get a fair hearing at the court-martials, as they would be allowed to have counsel to defend their actions. His statement reads in part:

"The announcement just came out, so they are going to face court-martials. As usual, the court-martials will be free and fair. They'll be allowed to get their own counsels that will defend them on the actions. And family members are not left alone. The government is also making sure that they take care, because the wives and children need to be looked after. But the main perpetrators already know the repercussions of their actions. I'm sure they're ready to face it."

Nigerians speak on coup against Tinubu

However, his comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

HRH. King Emeka explains why a coup would not work in Nigeria:

"It's a treasonous offence and punishable by death. I wonder why the coup plotter ever thought it would work. It worked in the 60s because the system of government was nascent. Now, our democracy is mature. Coups will not work in Nigeria."

Dhebz said the coup plotters should be shot in a televised event:

"Make them face a firing squad, and it should be televised, that will send a very big warning to anyone planning or having the intention of planning any coup."

Seun explained what would happen if it were an Igbo coup:

"Just saying: if this were an Igbo coup, nobody would think of the family of the coup plotters. In fact, the entire Igbo race would be dragged and humiliated."

Estoba said social media accounts talking about a coup should be investigated:

"Who dey even talk about them? They are dead already. We should be investigating all those X accounts that were propagating coup and whitewashing Niger, Burkina Faso, and that pastor who was so sure there wouldn't be a handover. They all should be arrested and investigated now."

Olabanji Mikail said such a part of the constitution was copied from Sharia:

"Nothing more, nothing less, this part of the Constitution operated in Nigeria and other western world were copied from the Sharia law."

Coup plotters planned to truncate Buhari's handover

Legit.ng earlier reported that late President Muhammadu Buhari's handover to President Bola Tinubu would have been truncated as some military officers plotted to overthrow Nigeria's democracy and assassinate key political figures in 2023.

Sources privy to the ongoing investigation disclosed that Colonel Alhassan Ma'aji was identified as the mastermind behind the failed coup attempt against President Tinubu.

Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva was accused of funding the coup plot and declared wanted by EFCC amid ongoing investigations.

