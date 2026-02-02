APC League of Democrats has urged President Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet for better efficiency ahead of the 2027 elections

The APC group specifically mentioned two ministers should be fired, accusing them of sabotaging the government's economic recovery efforts

According to the group, failure to act risks APC's prospects in the upcoming 2027 general elections

Abuja, FCT - APC League of Democrats, a support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to rejig his cabinet, with a view to purging the ministers and others allegedly sabotaging his government.

In a statement signed on Monday, February 2, and made available to newsmen in Abuja by the national coordinator, Babajide Oyewole, and the secretary, Chief Rowland Okonkwo, the group said the cabinet reshuffling was long overdue, calling for the outright removal of some ministers.

It urged the president not to delay further in carrying out "this urgent task", as further delay would cause more damage to the government and, by extension, hamper the chances of APC in the 2027 general elections.

"We are seasoned politicians and can read between the lines when appointees are working anticlockwise to sabotage the good intentions and programs of the very government they seem to be representing. This is not the first time. We have seen it all, and we would not allow history to repeat itself. It happened to President Goodluck Jonathan, some of us saw it coming and we raised an alarm, but nothing was done", the group said.

Tinubu advised to sack two ministers

The APC group specifically mentioned the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun and the minister of state for finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, amongst those to be relieved of their duties, without delay.

"Those ministers who are up and doing, like the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and that of works, Dave Umahi, could be retained in their current positions, while most of them should be reshuffled, to give room for efficiency and service delivery. The two ministers controlling Finance, Wale Edun and Doris Uzoka-Anite must be relieved of their duties, as a matter of urgency, and in the best interest of our great party and national peace", the statement added.

The group accused Edun and Uzoka-Anite of refusal to honour President Tinubu's directives in resolving the lingering impasse between the federal government and indigenous contractors in Nigeria.

They noted that the ongoing faceoff between the federal government and local contractors was avoidable, adding that President Tinubu had openly given an order that the contractors who have been owed cumulatively N4 trillion since 2024 should be paid.

According to the group, the alleged defiance from the ministers not only amounts to great sabotage of the efforts of the president to revive the nation's economy, but it has also tainted the economy and painted Nigeria in a bad light.

They made reference to several protests that have been staged against the federal government over the development, noting that such moves damage the image of that administration and damage it by reducing its public image in the eyes of the international community, some of whom are potential investors.

"No one would like to invest in an economy that is not progressing and no circulation," the statement added.

"Aside from the pains and embarrassments the actions of the two ministers have caused those local contractors, most of whom are currently suffering acute bankruptcy as a result of unserviceable loans taken two years ago to execute the FG contracts, the economy is also at the receiving end as currency circulation is in short supply, affecting virtually all spheres of human daily living."

APC chances in 2027 at risk - APC group

The group further warned that the situation, if not addressed on time, may affect the APC's chances in 2027.

"We would not allow saboteurs to rewrite the history of 2015 in the coming elections. The president must rise to these patriotic calls by Nigerians and do the needful, before it is too late", the statement reads.

Recall that the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria began a sustained protest, blocking the main entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance two weeks ago, thereby preventing the minister of state for finance, Dr Uzoka-Anite, from accessing her office.

The local contractors are protesting the alleged non-payment of the N4 trillion contract sum of the projects they had since executed, as contained in the 2024 budget. The APC group said most of the projects had since been commissioned by the federal government.

Despite the interventions of the National Assembly and President Tinubu, urging that the said debts be paid, the contractors are still reportedly seen at the finance ministry, protesting, accusing the ministers of non-payment and selective payments.

Tinubu asked to prioritise payment of local contractors

