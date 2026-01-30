Late President Muhammadu Buhari's handover to President Bola Tinubu would have been truncated as some military officers plotted to overthrow Nigeria's democracy and assassinate key political figures in 2023

Sources privy to the ongoing investigation disclosed that Colonel Alhassan Ma'aji was identified as the mastermind behind the failed coup attempt against President Tinubu

Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva was accused of funding the coup plot and declared wanted by EFCC amid ongoing investigations

Fresh development has emerged about how a group of military officers were plotting quietly to overthrow Nigeria's democracy and assassinate key political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, when the country was planning the transfer of power from the late President Muhammadu Buhari to the present administration on May 29, 2023.

A new report indicated that the coup plotters had a plan to violently disrupt the handover of power from the former president to President Tinubu.

How the lack of funds and inadequate logistics halt coup plot against the handing over of power from late Muhammadu Buhari to President Bola Tinubu in 2023 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Who masterminded the coup against Tinubu?

Premium Times reported that sources disclosed that the failed coup was alleged to have been masterminded by Colonel Alhassan Ma'aji with the service number N/10668. He is a Nupe native from Niger state. He was born on March 1, 1976. He started his training on August 18, 1995 and finished on September 15, 2000.

The earlier plan of the coup plotter was to carryout the violent action during the presidential inauguration on May 29, 2024. However, they could not continue with the coup due to a lack of enough funds and inadequate logistical arrangements.

However, the move to topple Nigeria's democracy was reactivated in 2025 after Timipre Sylva, the former governor of Bayelsa State, who was accused of funding the coup plotters, reportedly transferred about N1 billion in multiple trenches to three separate bank accounts owned by a Bureau De Change operator.

Why soldier raided home of Timipre Sylva

The 61-year-old Sylva from the Brass Local Government Area of the oil-rich state was subsequently declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2025. Before he was declared wanted, the home of the former minister under Buhari was raided by soldiers who were investigating the failed coup to overthrow President Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalled that Sylva confirmed the raid on his residence and denied any involvement in the plot to topple President Tinubu's administration. He made the dismissal of the rumour linking him to the alleged plot to disrupt Nigeria's 25 years of democracy through his special assistant on media and public affairs, Julius Bokoru, who said the rumours are totally false and politically motivated.

According to Bokoru, in a statement on his social media page, the former governor did not have any connection with any coup-related activity and that the ex-minister remained committed to democratic principles and President Tinubu's administration.

He claimed that the rumour was the handiwork of Sylva's political opponents, who were out to tarnish the image of his boss ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Coup plotter failed to truncate former President Muhammadu Buhari's handing over to President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Tinubu restructures security architecture

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu sacked all the service chiefs and announced their replacement with immediate effect.

The presidency announced the development in a statement, adding that it was part of Tinubu's effort to strengthen the national security architecture.

This came amid the rumour that some military officers are planning to oust Tinubu through a coup.

Source: Legit.ng