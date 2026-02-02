Pere Egbi urged Nigerians to reconsider their stance on domestic animals, insisting that owning at least three cats is the ultimate defense against snakes

The actor directly addressed the deep-seated cultural belief that cats are associated with witchcraft, urging citizens to choose safety over superstition

Ifunanya’s death has sparked a national conversation on healthcare failure, as reports suggest she visited multiple facilities in a search for anti-venom

The reported death of fast-rising vocalist Ifunanya has continued to weigh heavily on Nigerians.

Amid the mourning, former Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi has shared advice he believes could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Ifunanya, a talented singer known for her vocal performances and online presence, reportedly died after being bitten by a snake in her home.

Pere Egbi says that owning at least three cats is the ultimate defense against snakes. Photos: Pere Egbi/Nanyah_music/IG.

Reacting to the development, Pere Egbi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a personal safety tip that quickly caught public attention.

According to the reality TV star, owning cats could help keep snakes away from homes, particularly in Nigeria.

In his post, Pere wrote:

“Cats are not witches. If you live in Nigeria, you should own at least three cats. They’re snakes’ worst nightmare. Help yourselves.”

Read his X post here:

Reactions trail Pere Egbi's advice

Legit.ng compiles the reactions of social media users below:

@Gab_Adino stated:

"Very True. I agree with you . But isn't 3 too much by the way? Their poo stinks though"

@IchieOnodugo stated:

"Correct, but the only downside to this is that they're not loyal. They can stray at any time."

@Odd_Legal shared:

"This is very correct. The one option that snake has is for the cat not to see it first. Once the cat sees it, that’s a win for you. He goes into offensive with the cat whether the cat wins or not is a different ball game. At least you would be alerted automatically once your cats start fighting the snake. Also it ends in a draw in most cases where both snake and cat dies. Now imagine you have three cats. That’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself."

@Kolawole93 stated:

"Any small problem like this...you will hear do you have a cat in your house, it has been possessed......You want these people to start catching out using cats again"

@Quo_Riri stated:

"We had a cat that used to hunt reptiles, the downside was that he used to bring his kill into the room to show us. One day, my mum woke up to a cat with a big agama lizard in his mouth."

@DavymartinCE0 stated:

"Nigerians and adjusting. Instead of pressuring the govt to do right, you want people to buy cats to battle with snakes. This country low-key reduces your IQ"

Singer Nanyah reportedly died of a snake bite at her Abuja home. Photo: @nanyah_music/IG.

