Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his decision to exclude some big names from his 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Tuchel announced his squad for the tournament, excluding top stars including Cole Palmer and Phil Foden

The former Chelsea head coach’s decision sparked outrage across the English media and on social media

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to exclude some top stars from his England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Countries have begun announcing their squads for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Some announced preliminaries, while others named final squads.

Thomas Tuchel dropped Phil Foden and others from England's World Cup squad. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by England Football, Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed his squad on Friday, and expectedly, it sparked controversies in English football.

As noted by ESPN, some top names were excluded from the squad, including Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Maguire, among others, sparking outrage in the English media.

Tuchel explains his decision

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel, during a live show to announce his squad, explained how difficult it was to leave out some big names, but justified it as the right call.

Tuchel confirmed that it was a difficult decision to exclude these players and that he phoned them personally to inform them out of respect for them as players and personalities.

“Oh, difficult, difficult phone calls because I respect all of them, I respect them as players, as personalities… It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult, and even in the phone calls, I felt the emotions,” he said.

He went further to explain how he arrived at the decision not to call these players up, ranging from rewarding those who were part of the squad before to having a balanced squad.

“In the end, we went back to the evidence that we had, and the evidence we had was in September, October and November, where the leadership group and the team itself made some bigger calls in September and repeated the camp with the same group and then had only very few changes in November,” he added.

“It felt that we had a bit of fresh air, we had a bit of younger players who played with hunger and excitement, and that was a good mix between young and old, usefulness and senior partnership, and it brought the best out of the players.”

Thomas Tuchel justifies his decision to drop top stars from England's World Cup squad. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

He admitted that he sought to avoid a mistake which has plagued previous managers by not inviting more players than he needed in each position.

“Does it mean that the other guys did anything wrong? No, for some of them it was a positional thing that we also tried to have a balanced squad and not to bring five number 10s and make them play out of position, because whom would we do a favour with that? The players? Ourselves? I don't think so,” he concluded.

England are in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama and will hope to get past the quarter-final stage in 2022 and semi-final in 2018.

Harry Maguire reacts to England snub

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Maguire reacted to his exclusion from England’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United defender claimed that he was shocked at Thomas Tuchel’s decision as he had been confident he would be included.

Source: Legit.ng