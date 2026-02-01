,Minister of Defence reveals he was targeted by alleged coup plotters against President Tinubu

Nigerian military arrests 16 officers linked to coup attempt, including key suspect Major General Adamu

Significant arms and vehicles recovered, showcasing a detailed intelligence operation against the coup plotters

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), said he was a target of the suspected coup plotters who wanted to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigerian military had announced that 16 officers arrested in October 2025 would face trial over an alleged coup plot against Tinubu's government.

Musa said he was among those marked for arrest and to be shot at if he resisted the coup plotters.

The former Chief of Defence Staff made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, February 1, 2026.

“I was also a target. I was supposed to be arrested, and if I refused, I was supposed to be shot.

“But that’s the job. And anybody who goes into a coup, I mean, zeroes his mind because you know, you succeed good, you don’t succeed, whatever consequences come, you’re ready for it.”

Speaking further, he described the coup plotters as very unserious individuals.

“If you look at the calibre of the individuals, if you look at, I don’t know what’s got into their heads to think that they could take on the armed forces like that. What I even said was that even Nigerians would have fought them. Even without the armed forces, Nigerians would have stood against them. Remember, Nigerians have fought against the military rule for quite some time.”

Nigerians react to coup plot against Tinubu

When coups fail, nations breathe. When they succeed, generations bleed. Whatever our grievances, Nigeria must never normalize bullets as a tool for political disagreement.

The coup plan started from a colonel who felt disgruntled because he wasn't promoted when he didn't meet the requirements

This is terrible. The hearts of men are desperately wicked. All because of resources and power. May God help Nigeria.

They should face the music, and they know the consequences of plotting a coup.

ThankGod for your life. Take the opportunity to do better in service.

Arms, ammunition, cars recovered from coup plotters

Recall that the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services (DSS) apprehended over 40 suspects linked to a coup plot against President Tinubu.

Major General Adamu, who has been identified as the key suspect, remains at large among three others.

Investigators have recovered significant arms and vehicles, revealing an elaborate intelligence-gathering operation.

Coup plot against Tinubu: 40 suspects detained suspects

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian security agencies investigated a coup plot against President Tinubu's administration involving 40 identified suspects.

Key figures included senior military officers and civilians linked to reconnaissance, funding, and propaganda operations.

Controversial suspects marked for assassination include President Tinubu and other top officials in his government.

