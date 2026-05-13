Veekee James has been called out after announcing the birth of her baby while many people are mourning the death of Alexx Ekubo

The fashion designer welcomed her baby on May 2 but kept the news private before announcing it a few days after Ekubo’s demise

Fans were divided after seeing what a media personality wrote about Veekee James and the timing of her announcement

Media personality Ruky has criticised fashion designer Veekee James over the timing of her announcement that she had welcomed a baby girl.

The fashion designer, who has been abroad for a couple of months, had earlier shared the news that she was expecting a child.

Reactions as lady drags Veekee James over timing of baby announcement. Photo credit@veekeejames/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

She welcomed her baby on May 2 but announced it online while many people were mourning the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

In a post shared on X, Ruky accused Veekee James of dragging the spotlight with the dead. She also claimed that the designer lacked emotional intelligence, empathy, and the ability to “read the room.”

Ruky shares more about Veekee James

Sharing more, Ruky stated that there was no difference between Veekee James and Blessing CEO, as she described both women as attention seekers.

Veekee James trends over her baby's arrival. Photo credit@veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, fans were divided over Ruky’s opinion. Many questioned why Veekee James could not share her happy moment because someone had died.

Some also argued that social media had become too toxic and said they were considering staying away from the platform.

However, others shared a different opinion. According to them, Veekee James gave birth on May 2 and had already waited weeks before sharing the news. They questioned why she could not wait a little longer for the grief surrounding Ekubo’s passing to subside before making the announcement online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Ruky's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the media personality. Here are comments below:

@rielaestheticessence shared:

"Sentiment aside, if you think about it carefully, you will realise that she is not far from the truth."

@distinct_me commented:

"God gives, and God takes- The sky is big enough for us to celebrate the life given and mourn the life taken. Jesus wept."

@iye.360 said:

"She is right tho.....some of you can't read the room."

@ iammissportable wrote:

"Only the living celebrate. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

@nekkyrose reacted:

"Omg this is the bullying everyone is talking about!!! Let people be, smh."

@teeclean1015 reacted:

"She gave birth again? 2nd of May, right… what happened to waiting for another 2/3days to announce it… at least she’s been keeping it… It came to my mind, but I decided to shut up."

Lady slams Veekee James over videos

Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was not pleased with the way Veekee James and her husband display love on social media.

The designer had shared some loved-up moments with her man, and the lady asked if the man was her social media manager or her husband. She also added that the man does not enjoy all she does.

The lady advised the fashion designer to set up a business for himself and stop killing his dignity as a man.

Source: Legit.ng