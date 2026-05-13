U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited debate over Venezuela’s future by posting a map labelling the country as the “51st State”

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez swiftly rejected the idea, stressing Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence

The post follows Trump’s remarks that he is “seriously considering” making the oil-rich South American nation part of the United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred controversy after posting a map graphic on his Truth Social account on Saturday, showing Venezuela overlaid with an American flag and labelled “51st State.”

The post was published while Trump was travelling to China for a high-stakes summit.

Trump sparks controversy as he posts a map labelling Venezuela the “51st State.” Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Venezuela rejects statehood idea

According to CTV, the post came just a day after Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, firmly rejected the notion of her country becoming part of the United States. She stated:

“We will continue defending the integrity, the sovereignty, the independence, our history, which is a history of glories of men and women that gave their life to make sure that we were not colonies, but our independent country.”

Rodriguez had earlier said Venezuela had “never” considered statehood, even after U.S. forces captured former president Nicolas Maduro on January 2.

Trump’s remarks on Venezuela

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump revealed he was “seriously considering” making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state. He has repeatedly claimed to be “getting along very well with Venezuela” since Maduro’s removal.

Trump has also boasted about controlling the oil-rich nation, pointing to reforms introduced by Rodriguez that reopened Venezuela’s mining and oil sectors to foreign companies, particularly from the United States.

Political uncertainty in Venezuela

The Venezuelan opposition continues to demand elections. When asked on May 1 about the possibility of a new vote, Rodriguez said she “didn’t know” and that it would happen “sometime.”

Her leadership has overseen a cautious thaw in relations with Washington, but Trump’s latest post has reignited debate over sovereignty and U.S. influence in South America.

US–Venezuela relations shift with Trump claiming control of the oil-rich nation. Photo credit: Andrew Hanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Venezuela crisis may affect Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that geopolitical developments in Venezuela have raised concerns about global oil supply dynamics, with analysts warning that Nigeria’s N58.18 trillion 2026 spending plan could face severe stress. The crisis has already triggered a review of projections across key markets, putting enormous pressure on crude prices.

According to Guardian, President Donald Trump’s targeted $50 per barrel price is no longer seen as unrealistic, according to industry watchers. Nigeria’s budget framework is built on crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd), translating to about 673 million barrels in 2026, at a benchmark price of $64.85 per barrel.

This projection implies gross oil receipts of about $43.84 billion before costs and obligations. However, the National Assembly has proposed lowering the benchmark to $60 per barrel amid fears of a price slump. The U.S. invasion of Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro marked a significant political shift. President Trump announced plans for U.S. oil companies to invest billions in rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng