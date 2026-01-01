Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau state, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mutfwang officially conveyed his decision via a letter dated December 29, 2025, and addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Ampang West, Mangu local government area (LGA) of Plateau State

The governor stated that he will move to a party which will enable him to provide “purposeful leadership” to the people

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally resigned as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, January 1, 2026, Governor Mutfwang cited the need for focused leadership, clear direction and improved service delivery.

Plateau State governor Caleb Mutfwang resigns from the PDP. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The Cable also noted the development.

In his resignation letter, Governor Mutfwang said:

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the PDP with immediate effect. I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me with the political platform to participate in the democratic process.

“I acknowledge the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during my time in the party, and I remain grateful for the trust reposed in me.

“Given the realities of the moment and guided by my commitment to purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and service delivery, I am compelled to seek an alternative political platform.”

Mutfwang set to defect to APC

Meanwhile, Mutfwang is set to officially team up with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed by the governor’s political adviser, Istifanus Nwansat, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja in December 2025.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang is set to officially defect to the APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Nwansat said Mutfwang’s decision to join the APC was because it was the option with the least risk in the face of the crisis in the PDP.

He stated that the imminent defection of Mutfwang to APC would also align with President Bola Tinubu’s political and governance trajectory in Plateau State.

Nwansat added that the crisis in the PDP had made the party an unrealistic platform for politicians to contest elections in Nigeria.

APC confirms Mutfwang’s defection

In the same vein, the APC confirmed Mutfwang's defection from the PDP to the ruling party.

This announcement was made by the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, during the party’s 14th national caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Yilwatda noted that the defection means all states in the north-central geopolitical zone are now governed by the APC.

Taraba governor registers as APC member

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, officially resigned from the PDP and formally registered as a member of the ruling APC.

Kefas said a public declaration ceremony to mark his defection would be held in January 2026.

Speaking after receiving his APC membership card, the governor stated that his decision to join the party was informed by his desire to align with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Source: Legit.ng