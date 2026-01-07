Former House of Representatives member in Plateau state, Dachung Bagos, has officially joined the APC after dumping the PDP

Former member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang over ongoing reforms aimed at addressing insecurity and strengthening the economy.

Bagos announced his defection in a statement issued on Saturday, explaining that his decision was guided by what he described as a reform-driven ideology aligned with the APC’s policy direction at both the federal and state levels.

According to the former lawmaker, the ruling party offers a clearer framework for tackling Plateau State’s persistent security challenges while laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“I have formally joined the APC with a clear reform-driven ideology focused on tackling insecurity and strengthening our economy,” Bagos said.

Support for Tinubu, Mutfwang, APC leadership

Bagos pledged his full support for President Tinubu, Governor Mutfwang, and the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, particularly on key governance reforms such as state policing, local government autonomy, and broader economic restructuring.

He noted that empowering states and local governments would significantly strengthen grassroots security architecture and improve service delivery, especially in rural and conflict-prone communities across Plateau State.

“I remain committed to supporting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, in advancing state police, local government autonomy, and economic reforms for a secure Plateau and a prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

Confidence in APC-led reforms

Expressing optimism about the party’s prospects, Bagos said collaborative leadership under the APC would accelerate peace-building efforts, restore investor confidence, and improve livelihoods for citizens in Plateau State and across Nigeria.

He added that sustained reforms and political stability remain critical to resolving long-standing security and development challenges facing the country.

Bagos’ defection comes amid ongoing political realignments in Plateau State, following Governor Mutfwang’s recent entry into the APC — a move widely regarded as a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

Mutfwang officially resigns from PDP

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mutfwang officially conveyed his decision via a letter dated December 29, 2025, and addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Ampang West, Mangu local government area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang later joined the ruling APC after dumping the umbrella party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC, in a picture post on its X page on Friday, January 2, unveiled the governor as its official member.

