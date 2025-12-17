Breaking: Big Loss as Another PDP Senator Defects to APC, Details Emerge
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Kaduna-South Senator, Sunday Marshall Katung, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Senator Katung said the PDP had become “fractured” and no longer met the aspirations of the voters in his constituency.
This was contained in a letter by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on the floor on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Katung further stated that “evolving political realities” in Nigeria showed that hope for a secure future for himself and his constituents was with the APC.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.