FCT, Abuja - Kaduna-South Senator, Sunday Marshall Katung, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Katung said the PDP had become “fractured” and no longer met the aspirations of the voters in his constituency.

This was contained in a letter by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on the floor on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Katung further stated that “evolving political realities” in Nigeria showed that hope for a secure future for himself and his constituents was with the APC.

