Nigerians have started knocking Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who recently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in pursuit of his 2027 presidential ambition, after claiming that he has no house in Abuja and was not planning to have one.

The 2027 presidential hopeful made the comment in a trending video on social media, adding that there was no need for him to have one. According to the former governor of Anambra, the more wealth you have, the more headaches you gather for yourself.

Some Nigerians, while reacting to the video, condemned the former presidential candidate, suggesting that the comment was a political statement as it came ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians speak on Obi's property claim

Below are some of their comments:

Seun Akinsanya said Peter Obi was taking Nigerians for granted:

"What does he take Nigerians for? We are not fools. Campaign if you want to campaign, and stop pretending like you don’t need money in your life."

Shamsudeen Ayinde said Peter Obi is a billionaire and there's nothing wrong with being himself:

"Dis one go just dey lie everywhere. You are a billionaire, and there’s nothing wrong with acting like one. Being a billionaire and deciding to be stingy with your money does not make you a good administrator."

TheOmoAbake claimed that Obi owns a house in the UK:

"He may not own a home in Abuja, but he does have one in the UK. What point was he trying to make? Unfortunately, many of his supporters, the "Obidients," display a level of mental immaturity and seem to idolise someone who has repeatedly shown opportunistic behaviour. This individual is skilled at delivering slick, one-liner remarks aimed at attracting gullible followers and sycophants."

GWG said Obi was not entirely being honest:

"Obi does not have a house registered in his personal name in Abuja or Lagos; however, properties exist under his company’s name. When he makes such statements, he relies on the technicality that those assets are registered to his company, which is managed by his younger brother. This creates the impression that the properties “belong to his brother” rather than to him, even though they are effectively his. Thus, while he may be telling the truth in a narrow legal or business sense, he is not being entirely honest with followers who believe he owns no property outside Onitsha."

Adejare Stephen said Obi was not being realistic:

"Peter Obi’s statement doesn’t seem to match reality. Over the years, he has been widely reported to own property and investments, including in Abuja. Saying he has none and isn’t planning to get any appears misleading, as public records and reports suggest otherwise. This claim doesn’t fully align with the facts."

