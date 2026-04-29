A rare video of billionaire Okoya's reserved daughter, Olamide, speaking about her mother, Shade, has surfaced online

The old video showed the now-bride describing her mother on her 46th birthday alongside her siblings

Recall that Olamide Okoya recently made waves on social media over her wedding to Gobir Imran at her father's residence in Lagos

Raheeda Olamide Okoya has continued to capture attention on social media since her wedding to Gobir Imran in Lagos.

One of the highlights from the event was Olamide's reserved personality despite being one of the heirs of billionaire Razak Okoya.

Old video of Okoya's reserved daughter's comment about billionaire's wife resurfaces online. Credit: shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

A series of clips from her wedding captured her rarely speaking, as she appeared shy even while conversing with her husband.

As congratulations continue to pour in for the newlywed couple, some Nigerian netizens dug up an old video of Olamide speaking about her mother, Shade.

Olamide praised her mother, describing her as caring, kind, generous, hardworking, strong, and gorgeous during a celebration of her 46th birthday three years ago.

She also counted herself lucky to have the billionaire's wife as her mother.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Okoya's son-in-law, Gobir Imran, made headlines over a playful remark he made at their wedding.

Old video of Okoya's newlywedded daughter showering praises on her mother trends. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Hugging Olamide from the back, the groom playfully shared what they could now do after their wedding, stirring conversations about restraint in courtship.

The old video of Okoya's reserved daughter speaking about her mother is below:

Reactions trail Okoya's daughter's video

While many gushed about the resemblance between Olamide and her mother, Shade Okoya, others noted Rashida's modest attire.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Iretifaithful12 commented:

"Wait ooo Rashida na baddie before?"

ourOptimalSVA commented:

"To an extent Aunty Shade trained her children because they have morals. At least for their age and the social media rave they really look responsible."

NoShakingMood said:

"Is this how she dresses on a normal day? she looks so beautiful sha. The smile, face , eyes and aura.....so admirable."

Peter__Badejo reacted:

"That girl right there is a real gem.. Beautiful, respectful, rich, intelligent; infact she's everything. Any man that marry her is a winner."

FataiOAmusat wrote:

"All praises to her parents (OKOYA FAMILY) for their guidance in to such a rightful path & honour. INCREDIBLE!!!"

_PerkyBoobs said:

"This particular one here, I've met her before, went for interview she was looking for PA. That's really how she dress, and she's so pretty."

Okoya's encounter with Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Okoya trended on social media over his encounter with music star Davido, in an old video.

The video showed the moment Davido arrived at the party amid cheers as he approached a table where his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, sat with the billionaire nearby.

After dancing with his uncle, Davido, after sighting the billionaire, bowed to greet him.

The highlight was the moment Okoya appeared to turn and ask another man, "Tani?" (Who is this?) about Davido.

Source: Legit.ng