Dumebi Kachikwu, former ADC presidential candidate, and state chairmen of the party welcomed the Federal High Court ruling that voided disputed congresses within the party

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik had nullified congresses conducted by the David Mark-led faction and restrained INEC from recognising the disputed caretaker leadership

ADC state chairmen led by Kingsley Oggah described the judgment as a relief and reaffirmed efforts to preserve party unity ahead of the 2027 elections

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, alongside state chairmen of the party, has welcomed a Federal High Court judgment that nullified congresses conducted by a faction within the party.

Court nullifies disputed ADC congresses

Drama as Kachikwu, State Chairmen Back Court Verdict Against ADC Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

The reaction followed a ruling delivered in Abuja, which voided congresses and a convention organised by a faction led by former Senate President, David Mark.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or engaging with any congress organised by the disputed caretaker leadership.

The court further affirmed that only constitutionally recognised party structures were empowered to conduct valid congresses.

Kachikwu hails judgment as overdue

Speaking shortly after the verdict, Kachikwu described the ruling as a long-awaited correction within the party’s internal struggle.

He said, “I had long warned that the ADC is not for sale and that these political buccaneers would be shown the way out through the same back door they came in from.”

He added, “With this judgment, it has become clear that these desperados who attempted to hijack our party have failed woefully. We are aware that they are shopping for other parties to destroy and wish them bon voyage.”

Kachikwu also urged party members to remain alert, insisting the political battle was not yet over and reaffirming that the ADC would participate in the 2027 elections.

State chairmen describe ruling as relief

Chairman of the ADC State Chairmen, Kingsley Oggah, also welcomed the judgment, describing it as a vindication of their position and efforts to stabilise the party.

“We see today’s court judgment as a blessing because what we have been fighting for has been resolved,” he said.

Oggah warned against internal sabotage, saying, “A few people, because of their selfish interest, are trying so hard to destroy the ADC. That is what we will not accept.”

He stressed the importance of party unity ahead of the next general election, adding that failure to resolve internal issues could threaten the party’s ability to field candidates.

ADC leadership crisis persists ahead of 2027

The ruling marks another twist in the ongoing leadership tussle within the ADC as stakeholders continue to battle for control ahead of the 2027 elections.

Further reactions are expected as the political dispute continues to unfold.

Source: Legit.ng