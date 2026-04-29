Nigerians may face petrol price hikes as global crude oil prices surge above $100 per barrel

Some Abuja filling stations are lowering prices amid competition despite rising overall costs for depot operators

Industry experts warn that ongoing Middle East tensions could exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians may soon face another increase in petrol pump prices as depot operators across the country have adjusted their rates upward following the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.

The increase comes amid growing tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where supply concerns have pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Depot operators hike petrol prices amid Middle East tensions. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Analysts say the development could trigger another round of fuel price hikes in Nigeria, worsening the cost-of-living crisis already affecting millions of households.

Middle East tension drives global oil prices higher

The ongoing tension involving the United States and Iran has significantly disrupted global energy markets, leading to higher prices for crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil shipping route, remains at the centre of concerns as fears of supply disruptions continue to mount.

With global crude benchmarks crossing the $100 per barrel mark, petroleum marketers in Nigeria are adjusting prices to reflect the rising cost of supply and avoid potential losses.

Industry experts warn that if the geopolitical crisis persists, Nigerians could see even steeper increases in petrol and diesel prices in the coming weeks.

New depot prices announced nationwide

According to data from PetroleumPriceNG as of Tuesday, April 28, 2026, several depot operators have revised their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices upward.

Findings show that Northwest increased its petrol price to N1,240 per litre, representing a 0.81 per cent rise.

Other major operators also adjusted their prices, with Soroman selling at N1,237 per litre, AITEO at N1,213 per litre, while another depot listed PMS at N1,204 per litre.

Market observers say the upward adjustment is largely a protective move by depot owners seeking to hedge against volatility in international crude prices.

Abuja filling stations cut pump prices

Despite rising global crude prices, some filling stations in Abuja have recently lowered their petrol pump prices to attract customers.

Motorists across the Federal Capital Territory have seen prices drop to around N1,295 per litre from about N1,330 recorded just days earlier.

The N35 reduction, though small, offers some relief for consumers battling rising transportation costs and general inflation.

Stations operated by AA Rano, Ranoil, and Mobil were among those observed to have made downward price adjustments.

Marketers fight for customers

Industry players say the reductions are part of a growing competition among marketers trying to retain customer loyalty in an increasingly crowded downstream market.

Major operators such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, MRS, Ardova Plc, and NIPCO have maintained price ranges between N1,290 and N1,295 per litre for weeks, effectively setting the benchmark for others.

This pricing pattern has triggered what many describe as a subtle pricing war among both independent and major marketers.

Why are some prices falling?

According to Abubakar Maigandi, President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, the decision to reduce pump prices is mainly strategic.

“It is required to boost patronage,” he said.

He explained that marketers are becoming more sensitive to consumer behaviour, as many Nigerians either reduce fuel consumption or actively seek out cheaper stations.

Nigerian petrol stations adjust petrol prices in Abuja, amid high crude prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As crude prices continue to climb globally, the battle between rising supply costs and local competition may determine whether motorists face fresh pump price increases or temporary relief at filling stations.

Nigerian fuel depot owners brace for petrol price hikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s fuel depot owners are on edge as global oil prices surge toward the psychologically important $100 mark, raising fears of imminent petrol price adjustments at the pump.

Global oil markets extended their rally on Thursday, April 16, 2026, driven by deepening supply worries after sustained disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As of 6:25 pm WAT, Brent crude was trading at $99.43 per barrel, up 4.74 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $94.86, gaining 3.91 per cent.

Source: Legit.ng