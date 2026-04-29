The average price of cooking gas rose sharply in March 2026

The Northern regions generally posted higher average prices

Global energy tensions and inflationary pressures contributed

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The average cost of refilling cooking gas cylinders in Nigeria increased significantly in March 2026, reflecting continued pressure on household energy expenses.

According to the latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price Watch released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price of a 5kg cylinder rose to N7,655.73, while a 12.5kg cylinder climbed to N19,652.83, Channels TV reported.

A 12.5kg cylinder increased more sharply to N19,652.83 during the same period. Photo: Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

Monthly and yearly price increases

The NBS data showed that the 5kg cylinder price increased by 12.60 per cent month-on-month, up from N6,799.18 recorded in February.

On a year-on-year basis, the price rose by 4.55 per cent compared to N7,322.49 in March 2025.

For the 12.5kg cylinder, the increase was more pronounced, rising by 15.62 per cent from N16,997.94 in February. Compared to the same period last year, prices were up by 6.48 per cent from N18,456.24.

State-by-state variation in prices

The report highlighted wide disparities in cooking gas prices across states.

Kaduna recorded the highest average refill price for 5kg cylinders at N9,212.21, followed by Lagos at N8,909.73 and Taraba at N8,802.78.

In contrast, Bauchi had the lowest average price at N6,295.40, with Osun and Ondo also recording relatively lower prices.

For 12.5kg cylinders, Nasarawa posted the highest average refill cost at N23,418.12, followed by Kaduna and Akwa Ibom.

Bauchi again recorded the lowest price, with Osun and Ondo also among the least expensive states.

Regional trends show higher costs in the North

A zonal breakdown showed that the North-West recorded the highest average price for both cylinder categories.

The region posted N8,137.81 for 5kg cylinders and N20,701.66 for 12.5kg cylinders.

Meanwhile, the South-South recorded the lowest average for 5kg refills, while the South-East had the lowest average price for 12.5kg cylinders.

Global tensions add to inflation pressure

The report noted that rising global energy prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, have contributed to the increase.

Concerns over instability around key oil transit routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, have heightened fears of supply disruptions.

These developments typically lead to higher fuel and transportation costs, which can filter into domestic markets.

The average price of a 5kg cooking gas cylinder rose to N7,655.73 in March 2026. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Rising costs deepen household burden

The NBS data indicate that households faced sharper energy costs during the month, with double-digit increases compared to February.

The trend underscores persistent inflationary pressure in Nigeria’s domestic energy market, as cooking gas prices rise alongside transport and food costs.

Dangote and depots increase cooking gas prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that depot owners across Nigeria have increased LPG prices ahead of the Easter holiday, as the ongoing US, Israel, and Iran conflict continues to affect Nigerian households’ pockets.

The average price of cooking gas is now N1,000, signalling a possible change in retail prices.

Data obtained from Petroluemprice.ng shows that NIPCO Lagos increased its depot price to N1,000, up by N45 or 4.71%, while NAVGAS recorded a sharper jump to N1,025 after adding N100, representing a 10.81% increase.

Source: Legit.ng