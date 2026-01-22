US Delegation to Visit Nigeria for Talks on Protecting Christian Communities, Security Cooperation
- Top US officials is set to visit Nigeria as part of a wider diplomatic tour across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe
- The delegation, led by Under Secretary of State Allison H., aimed to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and protect Christian communities
- The visit also promised to expand US investment opportunities while deepening bilateral cooperation between Washington and Abuja
A high-level delegation of United States officials was announced to visit Nigeria to hold talks with the Nigerian government on protecting Christian communities and strengthening counterterrorism efforts.
The US State Department disclosed in a statement issued on Janauary 21 that the visit formed part of a wider diplomatic tour covering Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
According to Premium Times, the tour was scheduled to run for a week, from January 21 to January 29.
The delegation was reported to be led by the Under Secretary of State Allison H., who would also serve as the “head of the US-Nigeria joint working group.” According to the statement, the US government, through this working group, would support Nigeria in combating terrorism while also increasing US investment opportunities in the country.
“In Nigeria, the Under Secretary will serve as the head of delegation for the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group and will support the administration’s efforts to protect Christian communities, counter terrorism, and expand U.S. investment opportunities,” the statement read.
Trump’s claims on Nigeria
Trump had claimed that Christians were being persecuted in Nigeria and that Christianity faced an existential threat in the country. In October, he declared Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over the matter. He later described Nigeria as a “disgraceful” country and threatened military action should the government continue to “allow killing of Christians.”
Nigeria denied the allegations several times, while local and international organisations described them as inaccurate. Despite this, Mr Trump insisted on the claims, stating that US military action against Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”
US missile strikes in Nigeria
On December 25, the US launched missile strikes in Nigeria in partnership with Nigerian authorities who provided intelligence to their American counterparts. PREMIUM TIMES reported the strikes, with Trump saying they were part of US efforts to stop the operations of radical Islamic groups in the country.
Two weeks ago, the American president warned that there could be more US strikes in Nigeria if what he called attacks on the country’s Christian population persisted. “I’d love to make it a one-time strike … But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike,” Trump said.
Previous Nigeria-US engagements
The announced visit was the latest involving top officials of Nigeria and the US since Trump his verbal antagonism toward Nigeria. PREMIUM TIMES reported that a Nigerian delegation, led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, had earlier visited the US and met with top officials, including Secretary of War Peter Hegseth. In addition, two US Congressional delegations had travelled to Nigeria.
Wider diplomatic tour
The visit to Nigeria was part of a broader diplomatic tour spanning Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. After Nigeria, the delegation was expected to visit Oman and Bahrain to engage with key government officials. Discussions there would centre on deepening cooperation across shared priorities, including regional security, economic ties, and cultural exchange.
Italy was set to be the final destination, with talks planned with Italian officials on the Russia-Ukraine war, Venezuela, and Middle East peace efforts. The delegation would also engage with UN agencies, including the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.
“This meeting is to discuss accountability and oversight for the US-funded assistance, as well as creating new agricultural trade opportunities for American farmers,” the statement read.
US government team lands in Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that a team of United States lawmakers arrived in Nigeria on December 7, following recent warnings from President Donald Trump over alleged religious persecution in the country.
The Nigerian government confirmed the visit, describing it as part of ongoing security and diplomatic engagements between both nations.
