The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has commended JRB Construction Company Limited for their work on the Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway project, describing their efforts as professional and timely.

Umahi made the remarks during an on-the-spot inspection tour of the ongoing road project, noting that while the company had performed exceptionally, certain areas of the construction still required refinement.

Umahi Speaks Out Shortly After Abuja-Keffi Road Project Began

“JRB Construction has demonstrated professionalism and speed in delivering this project, but there are areas that need perfection,” Umahi said.

JRB Construction awarded emergency reconstruction contract

The minister recalled that JRB Construction Company Limited was awarded the emergency reconstruction of the road in October 2025 and assured of speedy completion of the project.

He praised the company for showcasing the capacity of indigenous firms to execute large-scale infrastructure projects.

In response, the chairman of JRB Group, Jimoh Rauf, expressed gratitude to the federal government for empowering local contractors. “I assure you that by the end of March 2026, this project will be completed,” he said.

China Habour Engineering given deadline to complete work

During the inspection of the portion handled by China Habour Engineering, Umahi set a firm deadline for completion.

“I am giving you the end of February to hand over this job. You must come to my office on Wednesday with your timetable and a commitment to complete the project by then,” he warned.

Umahi Speaks Out Shortly After Abuja-Keffi Road Project Began

The minister also emphasised that 2026 would be an “action year” for the ministry, stating that indiscipline, negligence, and failure to enforce directives would no longer be tolerated.

The inspection tour highlighted the federal government’s commitment to supporting local companies while ensuring accountability and timely delivery of projects.

Umahi’s remarks underscore the ministry’s focus on professionalism, efficiency, and strict adherence to contractual obligations.

Umahi inspects Abuja-Keffi Road

The Abuja–Keffi Road, a major link between the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State—home to thousands of civil servants working in Abuja, is expected to significantly ease traffic and reduce travel time once completed. The project is scheduled to finish by the end of March 2026. The minister said the contractor’s performance had pushed other contractors to increase their pace while reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting indigenous companies showing exceptional capacity.

