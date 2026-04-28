A British school owned by a popular ministry celebrated the performance of its students in the 2026 UTME

The top scorer of the school, Okechikwu Joachim Chigozie, finished the national examination with a score of 353

A church page associated with the school shared the results and faces of the high-achieving students on social media

Divine Rays British School, which is owned by the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, has expressed joy after 11 of its students scored above 300 in the 2026 UTME.

The school’s top performer, Okechikwu Joachim Chigozie, led the pack with an aggregate score of 353.

JAMB: Anambra School Celebrates as 11 Students Score Over 300 in 2026 UTME, Top Scorer Gets 353

Source: Facebook

Top scorer leads with 353 marks

The results were made public through a flier posted by the ministry's Facebook page. The post featured the faces and exact marks of the students who crossed the 300-point threshold.

In the caption of the viral post, the ministry noted:

"Our own DIVINE RAYS BRITISH SCHOOL has done it again! The best school in JAMB 2026. Grace is truly speaking. DRBS...Home of Champions!!!".

See the Facebook post below:

Mixed reactions trail students' results

While many Nigerians congratulated the school for the feat, others questioned if these were the only students who sat for the exam in the institution.

Some observers specifically pointed out the difficulty of the English Language subject and the performance of Art students in the group.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Cynthia Ekwueme said:

"To those saying English Teacher English teacher. English na your mate abi na your language abi na calculations"

Ijele Ugo reacted:

"English is always throwing down. Very hard subject. English will always humble you."

Zita Emodi commented:

"This Simpeh Wanita Munachimso girl is a complete deal! Not usually easy for arts students to pass JAMB with such high score. Congratulations to them all."

Chukwu Judith added:

"Congratulations to them but na only them write the jamb in their school, what of other students. Abi Una select the intelligent ones come post online."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng