Iyabo Ojo and her family trended online after she made some revelations about her daughter, Priscilla’s marriage

The movie star, who is currently in London with the couple, shared a sweet video of them having a moment

Following that, Iyabo shared what she noticed about Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, spurring reactions online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has warmed hearts online after sharing a loved-up video of her daughter, Priscilla, and her husband Juma Jux.

The couple, who recently attended the UK premiere of Iyabo’s movie, were captured enjoying a sweet moment together.

Iyabo Ojo reveals surprising thoughts on Priscilla and Juma Jux’s relationship. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Iyabo playfully hinted that their London trip might lead to another addition to the family.

She wrote: “Guyssssss if @rakeem_mk gets a sibling anytime soon, this trip caused it, Jp’s just know Queen mother hinted you first. @juma_jux very intentional @its.priscy Ruth. Video credit @realmercyaigbe and myself, Gbeborun Grandmis.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has teased about the couple expanding their family. Months ago, Iyabo predicted another baby for them, noting on Snapchat that their inseparable bond made it likely.

Priscilla herself has also hinted at growing their family. While gushing over her husband’s charm, she promised him two more children, a revelation that delighted fans.

With Iyabo’s playful blessing and Priscilla’s promise, many are now watching closely to see if the couple will indeed welcome another child soon.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olawunmianikky said:

"We can't wait to meet Rakeemah 😀😀😀."

graceful_riri said:

"See him dancing at the end that he has gotten it right 😂❤️❤️❤️."

3blessings_kitchen said:

"The movie premiere has become family vacation. Lovely and intentional people. Any Abiyamo that wish this couple anything bad , May the ground open up and swallow them. May they receive even more destructions than they wish them. Awon omo olomo. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

thejpshield said:

"Thank you glamma , evidence full ground , we no wan hear story in nine months ooo😂😂😂."

lydia_bliss_essentials said:

"Abeg make them bring siblings we de active 😁❤️❤️."

tonymoretohlar said:

"Conceived in London 🇬🇧, carried in Tanzania 🇹🇿 and Nigeira 🇳🇬 and born in Canada 🇨🇦. Rakeema loading 🤏🤏😜😋."

thejpdiariescanada said:

"As a certified JP lover and handlers I approve the gbeborun aunties club 😂😂😂😂You captured it so beautifully 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

zanzeespabeautynstyle said:

"See pikin wey you born 😍😍😍 Beautiful JP."

lola_lselewa said:

"Iyabo Ojo has a lineages of beauty in her family. Pricilla is a photocopy of her Mother."

Iyabo Ojo speaks with pride on Priscilla’s marriage to Juma Jux. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo speaks about relationship with Paulo

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had shared an insight into what she wanted in her relationship with her lover, Paul Okoye, better known as Paulo.

According to her, marriage was not on the cards for her in her relationship with the businessman. She teased her fans about what they should expect from the alliance.

She noted that she was done having kids and raising children. The actress said that all she wanted was enjoyment and companionship.

Source: Legit.ng