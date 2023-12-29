Austin Umahi, the younger brother to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dropped his intention to replace his brother in the senate

High Chief Nwaze Umahi, the eldest son of Umahi’s family announced the decision on Friday, December 29

According to the statement, Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the position to the Onicha local government area.

Ebonyi state - Austin Umahi, the younger brother to the Minister of Works, David Umahi withdrew from the Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election.

He made the decision on Friday, December 29, after Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the position to the Onicha local government area, The Nation reported.

It was gathered that Austin was prevailed upon to withdraw from the race during an Umahi family’s meeting at Uburu, Ohaozara local government area.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by High Chief Nwaze Umahi, the eldest son of Umahi’s family.

The statement reads in part:

”The family of late Joseph Umahi Nwaze has decided to passionately appeal to Austin Umahi and his teaming loyal and dogged supporters to kindly shelve his legitimate ambition of contesting for the vacant Senatorial seat for now in order to give peace a chance and disappoint all those people who want to engender crisis and anarchy in Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

“That the family immensely appreciates Austin Umahi for accepting to drop his just ambition and thank his teaming supporters for their sustained support even after the purported Ebonyi APC SWC resolution.”

