The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora has disowned a group demanding an apology from Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni over his recent clash with David Umahi

AEISCID described the protesters as “faceless” and accused them of being former political appointees and members of the disbanded Ebubeagu militia used during Umahi’s administration

The group defended Oseni’s right to question public officials, accused Umahi of suppressing journalists during his tenure

Abuja, FCT - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has disowned a group of protesters demanding an apology from Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, over his recent on-air clash with the minister of works, Senator David Umahi.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 11, and signed by AEISCID President, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, the group described the protesters, who operated under the name Concerned Youths for Distinguished Senator David Umahi, as a “faceless and scanty group” that did not represent the views or spirit of the Ebonyi people.

Umahi vs Rufai: Ebonyi youths cautioned

Oluchukwu urged genuine Ebonyi youths to avoid being used to attack journalists or institutions that promote accountability and transparency.

He alleged that the protest was staged by “misguided individuals,” including former low-level political appointees and ex-members of the disbanded Ebubeagu militia who served under Umahi’s administration.

AEISCID defended Oseni’s questioning during the Arise News interview, saying it was a legitimate journalistic effort to seek clarity on the cost of federal road projects in line with the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates the press to hold public officials accountable.

“The questions posed by Rufai Oseni were fundamental to transparency and public accountability, values every public servant should embrace, not resist,” the statement said.

“Instead of addressing these concerns, some individuals have chosen to attack the messenger, undermining press freedom.”

Ebonyi youths make allegations against Umahi

The group accused Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi state of intolerance toward journalists, claiming that reporters were banned from the Government House and sometimes assaulted for seeking clarifications on governance issues.

AEISCID further alleged that the Ebubeagu militia was used to harass political opponents, journalists, and social media critics. It criticised what it described as “vanity projects,” including the construction of over 17 flyovers in low-traffic areas, while pensioners and civil servants suffered unpaid wages.

“The so-called achievements of the Umahi years were largely self-serving,” the statement read, adding that contracts were awarded through direct labour to family members and cronies, violating public service regulations.

Umahi: Group demands EFCC update

The group also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to update Nigerians on ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities during Umahi’s administration. It urged anti-graft agencies to resist attempts to obstruct justice through court actions.

“Transparency demands that no public official, past or present, should be beyond the reach of the law,” AEISCID stated.

The group reaffirmed that the majority of Ebonyi citizens, at home and abroad, support good governance and press freedom. It called on Umahi to “respond to public inquiries with facts and humility” and to conduct himself in a manner befitting his office as minister of works.

“Ebonyi is a land of proud, intelligent, and peace-loving people who cherish hard work and fairness, not sycophancy or propaganda,” the statement said.

