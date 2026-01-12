Atiku Abubakar demands the release of social media commentator Abubakar Salim Musa from Keffi Prison

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to order the release of social media commentator, Abubakar Salim Musa.

Atiku said Abubakar’s arrest is another stark example of the repressive nature of Tinubu administration

The leader of the ADC coalition said Abubakar’s only “offense” was his consistent criticism of the deteriorating security situation in Northern Nigeria and across the country.

He stated this via his X handle @atiku on Monday, january 12, 2026, while reacting to Amnesty International Nigeria’s comment that Abubakar was remanded at Keffi Prison ahead of plans to put him through a sham trial based on bogus charges.

Atiku said many Nigerians have been arrested, assaulted and intimidated for criticing Tinubu.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Numerous Nigerians, including journalists, schoolchildren, entertainers, and even National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have faced arrest, assault, and intimidation by the police and other security agencies simply for criticizing the President or members of his family.”

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said others detained Nigerians should alos be released aside Abubakar.

“I therefore call on the Tinubu administration to immediately and unconditionally release Abubakar Salim Musa and all others detained for exercising their constitutional rights.”

@Mancross

You don’t fix insecurity by arresting those who talk about it. You fix it by doing your job. Our survival as a nation depends on getting rid of this cancerous APC government.

@realChrisIheme

Abubakar Salim should be released now. Everyone has the freedom of speech. Government should be responsive to the plight of the people.

@Nnewi300

When Deborah was killed You were silent. You never spoke for her. Your words don't matter since it's selective.

@abdull_im

Salim isn't just a "concerned citizen" but a "paid media aide" or an influencer for the Zamfara State Government whose job is to "de-market" the Minister of Defence. However, Since his hearing is tomorrow, January 13, 2026, the court will likely have to decide if his posts were "legitimate criticism" or "criminal defamation."

@Jamilah__H

It’s a shame that they can’t take a mare criticism. They should release Saleem he is not a terrorist Bello Turji is.

NYSC threatens corps member for criticising Tinubu's govt

Legit.ng also reported that a Lagos-based NYSC member has cried out that she allegedly received threatening messages for criticising Tinubu's administration.

In a viral video, the corps member, simply identified by her TikTok name as @talktoraye, slammed Tinubu’s government over the alleged rising inflation and economic hardship.

The Nigerian female youth expressed frustration over the alleged deteriorating economic conditions in Nigeria.

