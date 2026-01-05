The PDP has faced another major loss as a former senator and diplomat , Abdallah Wali , has dumped the leading opposition party

A former senator and diplomat, Abdallah Wali, has dumped the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after associating with the party for over 25 years.

Wali's resignation was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, December 31, 2025 and addressed to the chairman of the PDP, Sanyinna ward in Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto state. He explained that his resignation from the party was with immediate effect.

Former Senator Abdallah Wali resigns from PDP amid Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde's struggle Photo Credit: @GovWike, @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

His statement reads in part:

“I am resigning from my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, including all organs of the PDP in which I am a member. This resignation takes immediate effect.”

Former Senator Wali thanks PDP

The former federal lawmaker then expressed his appreciation to the PDP for the opportunity given to him to serve the country in different capacities under the party.

This came amid the struggle for the leadership of the party between two gladiators in the party, who are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Currently, the PDP has two factions of the National Working Committee, and each of the gladiators backs one faction.

Both Wike and Makinde, who were allies before the 2023 general elections under the umbrella of the G5 but turned enemies after the poll, have held different press conferences to throw banters at each other.

PDP holds national convention

Recall that in November, the PDP, with the support of Governors Makinde and Mohammed, held a national convention of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, which led to the emergence of the NWC.

The national convention was marred by a series of conflicting court rulings. Some of them are from the Federal High Court in Abuja, which stopped the party from going ahead with the convention. On the contrary, the PDP was cleared to go ahead with the convention by the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and directed the electoral body to monitor the process.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), leading another group that opposed the convention, later formed a parallel NWC, Board of Trustees (BOT) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Subsequently, the Turaki faction, backed by Makinde, through its lawyer, told the electoral commission to recognise its faction as the authentic national working committee.

Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde divide PDP leadership Photo Credit: @GovWike, @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde on running for the presidency

Makinde opened up on increasing speculation about his possible interest in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde said he is qualified and even “overqualified” to serve Nigeria at the highest level.

The governor said his confidence stems from his years of experience both as a private sector professional and as a two-term governor of one of Nigeria’s key South-West states.

