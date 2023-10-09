Adewole Adebayo, the SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has predicted the fate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP against President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court

Adebayo maintained that Atiku cannot add new evidence to the previous allegation, nor can he present new evidence to new issues raised at the Supreme Court

The SDP presidential candidate then noted that the politicians must be aware that the court would not help them in lynching their opponent

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has explained that Atiku Abubakar, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would not have ground at the Supreme Court against President Bola Tinubu. n

Adebayo, in a tweet on Monday, October 9, maintained that the forgery allegation the former vice president is raising against the President would not grant him victory at the Supreme Court because he can't present fresh evidence, neither can he add more evidence to new issues at the apex court.

President Tinubu had earlier defeated Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) over his lack of evidence, but the PDP candidate had approached a Magistrate Court in the United States to compel the Chicago State University to reveal Tinubu's academic record to him.

After having access to Tinubu's academic records, Atiku, at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, alleged that the President submitted a forced certificate from the Chicago State University to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 elections.

However, while reacting to the claim, Adebayo said:

"Can you amend an election petition on appeal? No. Can you adduce additional evidence on appeal on a ground not filed in a petition? No. Can an Appellant adduce additional evidence on a new issue raised in his reply that was expunged because it was not pleaded in the petition? No.

"It is high time politicians got it that it is not the duty of the Court to help you lynch your opponent. When approaching the court, we are all invoking a constitutional privilege. Be humble before the temple. We can't sacrifice systems for hysterics or institutions for emotions."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, has commented on the identity theft allegation that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, was making against President Bola Tinubu.

Following the dismissal of Atiku's petition against Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court, the former vice president secured an injunction at a Magistrate Court in the United States to compel the Chicago State University to make President Tinubu's academic records available to him.

