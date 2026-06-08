A Nigerian graduate took to his media page to share his job hunting experience online and the low pay he was offered

He mentioned that he has been actively searching for jobs for months and spent a lot on transportation

The young man spoke about how he felt when he was offered an amount he did not expect by a company

A BSc holder who has been job hunting after his graduation and actively looking for a job disclosed the amount he was offered by a company he recently applied to after passing the interviews.

He explained in his post that for the last six months, he has been visiting several offices and spending money on transportation to different locations just to apply for jobs.

Nigerian job seeker trends after sharing salary disappointment online. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/tymelody_, Getty Images/ Tolu Owoeye

Source: TikTok

BSc holder shares job hunting experience

Despite this, he mentioned that the situation has left him broken inside as he is yet to find a decent job, and the amount he was recently offered by one of the places he applied to broke him even more.

In the TikTok post he shared:

"For the past 6 months, I’ve been going from one office to another with my CV, attending interviews, paying transport, dressing up with hope every single morning… only to hear things that break me inside.

"Some places offered me ₦20k salary as a BSc holder in 2026. Some jobs didn’t even match my values or what I studied for."

"Yet I still smiled and said ‘thank you’ because I’m trying to survive honestly. People think graduates are lazy, but many of us are tired, discouraged, and silently fighting battles nobody sees. Imagine spending years in school, graduating with dreams, only to start begging for opportunities."

Nigerian graduate laments low salary after months of job hunting. Photo Source: TikTok/tymelody

Source: TikTok

@tymelody_ spoke further in the post about how the situation made him feel, saying there are days he thinks deeply about his situation, but he has not given up, while announcing online that he needs a genuine job opportunity.

He continued:

"There are days I get home and just sit quietly thinking about my life and future. But I haven’t given up. I still believe God can use one person, one connection, one repost, or one opportunity to change my story."

"I’m not asking for pity. I just need a genuine job opportunity where I can work, grow, and build my life with dignity. 🙏❤️."

Reactions as graduate shares job experience

Tomiwa wrote:

"Was just saying this yesterday, this job hunting thing don tire me . Otisumi."

Adesoft said:

"Rooting for you bro."

"Theolaleredamilola added:

"If you reside in lagos please send me a message."

MOS stressed:

"If you are in Lagos around tradefair and you don’t mind 100k."

deeyoungjohn shared:

"Ik life’s not fair😪 especially if you’re a graduate in Nigeria, but God is your strength and He will shine His eyes of mercy upon you very soon. 🙏 stay jiggy my brother."

Oyindamola Mary noted:

"Hi stranger stay strong and positive since i graduated too have been jobless too."

YummyTreats added:

"This too shall pass."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada shared how he lost his job but quickly found another one. He said he was dismissed from his former job at an airport after arriving late several times.

Instead of going home, he approached another company at the same airport and was offered a new job. According to him, the new role came with a higher hourly pay than his previous job.

Foreign employer allegedly rejects Nigerian worker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared screenshots showing how a foreign employer allegedly withdrew a job offer after learning he was from Nigeria.

According to the post, the employer had first praised his work and planned a meeting with him. After he mentioned that he was from Nigeria, the employer allegedly said he could not continue with the project because of trust concerns linked to past experiences.

Source: Legit.ng