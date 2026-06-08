AIK have stepped up efforts to recruit Nigerian teenagers Shedrack Egboh and Angelo Agbejoye

The Swedish giants are searching for replacements following Zadok Yohanna’s impending move to Brighton

Both youngsters are attracting growing interest from clubs across Europe after impressive performances in Nigeria

Swedish giants AIK Stockholm have intensified their search for Nigerian talent after officially parting ways with teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna.

The 18-year-old winger completed a record-breaking move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in a deal worth €28 million (N43.9 billion), setting a new transfer record for Sweden's Allsvenskan.

Zadok Yohanna with Brighton & Hove Albion shirt after signing his contract. Photo by Brighton & Hove Albion

Source: Getty Images

Following Yohanna's departure, the Allsvenskan side have reportedly placed two highly rated Nigerian prospects on their radar, with Shedrack Egboh and Angelo Agbejoye emerging as leading candidates to continue the club’s successful relationship with players from the West African nation.

Yohanna's rise from obscurity to becoming one of the hottest young prospects in Scandinavian football has encouraged AIK to strengthen their scouting activities in Nigeria, a market that continues to produce some of the continent's most exciting talents.

AIK invite Egboh for assessment in Stockholm

One of the players attracting serious attention from the Swedish outfit is 18-year-old winger Shedrack Egboh.

According to reports from Nigerian grassroots football expert Bolaji Bale, AIK have invited the youngster to Stockholm for a trial period as the club assesses his suitability for a future move to Europe.

The teenager has built a growing reputation among scouts due to his explosive speed, technical quality and confidence when taking on defenders in one-on-one situations.

Those who have watched him closely describe him as a fearless attacker capable of stretching defences and creating opportunities in the final third.

His direct style of play has already generated interest beyond Nigeria, with several clubs monitoring his development.

AIK's decision to invite him for trials demonstrates how highly the club rates his potential.

Club officials are expected to closely evaluate the winger during his stay in Sweden before making a final decision on whether to pursue a permanent deal.

The move follows a familiar pathway used by AIK in the past, with Yohanna himself making a similar transition before establishing himself as one of the club's standout performers.

Shedrack Egboh and Angelo Agbejoye. Photo by Naija Ballers and First Zealmedia Cast

Source: UGC

Agbejoye also on AIK shortlist

While Egboh prepares for his opportunity in Stockholm, AIK are simultaneously exploring another exciting Nigerian prospect.

The Swedish club are reportedly in discussions regarding Angelo Agbejoye, a talented right winger who currently plays for Grassrunners FC.

According to Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze, talks have already taken place between AIK and representatives of the player as the club considers strengthening its attacking options.

Agbejoye is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most promising young forwards and has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe.

Danish champions FC Copenhagen and Portuguese giants Benfica are among the teams believed to be monitoring the teenager's progress.

The winger is currently involved with Nigeria's under-20 national team setup as preparations continue for upcoming continental assignments.

His rapid development has earned praise from coaches and scouts alike, particularly because of his pace, technical ability and eye for goal.

His performances for Grassrunners FC have highlighted his ability to beat defenders, drive forward with purpose and produce decisive moments in attack.

AIK keen to continue Nigerian success story

AIK's growing confidence in recruiting Nigerian players has been reinforced by the remarkable success of Yohanna.

Zadok Yohanna of AIK celebrates after scoring 2-0 during a Swedish Cup. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

After arriving from Nigeria in the summer of 2025, the winger quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Swedish football before earning a high-profile move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The success of the deal has encouraged AIK to maintain their scouting focus on Nigeria, where they believe more elite talents can emerge and they see both Egboh and Agbejoye as players capable of following a similar development pathway.

Most expensive Nigerian teenager

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yohanna's transfer from AIK elevated him into the list of the most expensive Nigerian teenage footballers in history.

The move saw the winger surpass notable names such as John Obi Mikel, Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho, moving into second place on the all-time list behind George Ilenikhena.

Source: Legit.ng