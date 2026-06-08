Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over rising insecurity in the country.

NLC and TUC leadership lamented the worsening wave of terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings.

As reported by Vanguard, the warning was issued during a joint media briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recall that the NLC threatened nationwide industrial action over recurring grid collapses.

NLC called for a comprehensive review and greater state involvement in the electricity sector.

The federal government has proposed a multi-trillion-naira subsidy plan covering 2026 to 2028.

The labour leaders also dismissed claims by some state governors that negotiations were ongoing with workers on a proposed ₦100,000 minimum wage.

The labour unions insisted that such assertions did not reflect the current realities of discussions on workers’ welfare.

NLC rejects governors’ N100,000 Minimum Wage proposal

Recall that Nigerian governors are weighing a new minimum wage of N100,000 to ease the burden of rising inflation and living costs.

The NLC dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, insisting workers need up to N1 million monthly to survive current economic pressures.

The debate over wages comes amid worsening economic conditions, with unions warning that recent increases in fuel, electricity, and food prices have eroded workers’ earnings.

Source: Legit.ng